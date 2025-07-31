Lucas-Kennedy Foundation Hosts Reunion Honoring Africare's Legacy and Reimagining the Future of Foreign Assistance

The Lucas-Kennedy Foundation
The Lucas-Kennedy Foundation hosted a reunion honoring the legacy of Africacare - the oldest and largest African American-founded international NGO focused exclusively on Africa, which operated from Washington, DC across Africa from 1970 to 2020.
1 August 2025
Content from a Premium Partner
Lucas-Kennedy Foundation for African Development (Washington, DC)
announcement

Bowie, Maryland — The Lucas-Kennedy Foundation for African Development, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing African-led development, hosted a landmark conference and reunion today at Bowie State University, Maryland. The gathering brought together more than 100 former Africare staff, private sector leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps for a day of reflection, celebration, and forward-looking dialogue.

Among the distinguished guests was Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, who delivered powerful remarks urging a shift in global aid strategy. She emphasized the importance of promoting African leadership for African solutions to regional and global challenges. “Aid organizations must ultimately work themselves out of a job by building local capacity and fostering true self-reliance,” she stated.

Africare, the organization whose legacy was at the heart of the event, was founded in 1970 by Dr. Joseph Kennedy and C. Payne Lucas - two former Peace Corps members who served in eastern Niger. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Africare grew to become the oldest and largest African American-founded international NGO focused exclusively on Africa, operating until 2020.

The conference served not only as a celebration of Africare’s remarkable contributions to the continent but also as a forum to discuss a new paradigm for development assistance—one rooted in partnership, dignity, and sustainability.

Contact Dr. McDonald Homer, Lucas-Kennedy Foundation Chairperson, for more information about the foundation's objectives and programs at mhomer@lucaskennedyfoundation.org.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Lucas-Kennedy Foundation for African Development. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.