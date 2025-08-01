Nigeria: U.S. Consulate Launches Fellowship to Empower Young Nigerian Journalists

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Adejumobi Adegbite, a U.S. Consulate Information Specialist and former Guardian journalist, the U.S. Consulate General has unveiled the Adejumobi Adegbite Fellowship for Young Journalists.

A statement on Thursday said the event--held at the American Corner in Lekki--brought together media professionals, U.S. Mission officials, and young journalists selected for the year-long fellowship.

U.S. Consul General Rick Swart, who assumed office in Lagos two weeks ago, delivered the opening remarks, expressing deep admiration for Adegbite's legacy and the critical role of journalism in sustaining democracy.

"This initiative honours the legacy of Adejumobi Adegbite, a gifted journalist and a passionate advocate for ethical and impactful reporting.

"Before his untimely passing in 2023, he worked on a program to mentor early-career journalists. Today, through this fellowship, his dream is being realised", Swart said.

Adegbite began his career 2006 at The Guardian and served in various communication roles with the British High Commission, ECOWAS, the Gates Foundation, and USAID projects before joining the Consulate in 2021.

Established in partnership with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, the Adegbite Fellowship seeks to train and mentor early-career reporters in ethics-driven, public interest journalism.

FIJ's Editor-in-Chief, Fisayo Soyombo, a U.S. government exchange programme alumnus, spearheads the programme's implementation.

Swart applauded Soyombo's efforts, saying, "Fisayo, your commitment to fostering investigative reporting and mentoring the next generation of journalists is both inspiring and essential to the health of democracy."

The 12-month fellowship will train participants in investigative techniques, data journalism, ethics, legal literacy, and multimedia storytelling.

The fellows--selected from a competitive pool of over 80 applicants from across Nigeria--will attend quarterly intensive workshops and receive continuous mentorship throughout the year.

Despite the profession's challenges, Swart praised the fellows for their commitment to journalism.

"To the fellows who journeyed from Yobe, Ibadan, and other parts of the country--thank you. Your passion and professionalism are the lifeblood of democratic societies. Journalism is not just a profession--it is a public trust.

You are the guardians of truth", he said.

He noted that the challenges journalists face today--from disinformation to the erosion of public trust--make programs like this even more vital.

"Without a new generation of journalists to carry this work forward, we risk undermining the very principles that sustain our societies," he added.

Swart also highlighted the U.S. Mission's commitment to supporting the Nigerian media ecosystem through ongoing training and engagement opportunities.

He encouraged fellows and other journalists to connect with the Public Diplomacy Section for additional resources.

Swart said, "Congratulations to each of you. "We look forward to seeing the impact of the work you will do through this fellowship. Your voices, stories, and integrity matter."