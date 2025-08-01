South Africa: Firoz Cachalia To Be Sworn In as Acting Police Minister - South African News Briefs - August 1, 2025

Firoz Cachalia To Be Sworn In as Acting Police Minister

Professor Firoz Cachalia will be sworn in as acting minister of police, replacing Senzo Mchunu, who is on indefinite leave following corruption allegations, reports EWN. President Cyril Ramaphosa will oversee the ceremony at the Union Buildings. A former anti-apartheid activist, politician, and law scholar, Cachalia was part of Gauteng's first provincial legislature after democracy and later held various government roles before becoming a law professor at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University) in 2012. He steps into the role amid low public trust in law enforcement and ahead of a key inquiry into corruption and political interference in the justice system.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile Fined for Failing to Declare Diamond Gift

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been found guilty by Parliament's Ethics Committee for failing to declare a diamond gift from businessman Louis Liebenberg, who faces criminal charges, reports SABC News. The committee fined Mashatile R10,000 and recommended a formal reprimand in the National Assembly. The complaint was lodged by DA Chief Whip George Michalakis in March 2025. Mashatile initially claimed he was awaiting the diamond's valuation, but later handed it over to the NPA. The incident has sparked public calls on social media for more transparency from government officials.

Lusikisiki Massacre Trial Postponed Again Due to Missing Witness Statements

The Lusikisiki massacre trial, involving the killing of 18 people in Ngobozana Village last year, has been postponed again due to missing witness statements, reports EWN. The State called its first witness at the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki, but defence lawyers said they could not cross-examine him as his testimony was not reflected in the statements they received. David King, speaking for the victims' families, expressed frustration over repeated delays, warning the trial may take longer than expected.

Taxpayers Foot R170 Million Bill for Non-Executive VIP Protection

Taxpayers have spent nearly R170 million over the past five years guarding VIPs who are not part of the national executive, reports EWN. This is in addition to the R1.3 billion spent on guarding the president and ministers. This was revealed in reply to a parliamentary question from Rise Mzansi. In reply to a question from Rise Mzansi's Makashule Gana, the police minister said VIPs in three categories were eligible for protection - the first being Speakers and deputy Speakers of the national and provincial legislatures and the chairpersons of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). R71 million was spent on legislative leaders, R45 million on the judiciary, and R53 million on ad-hoc VIPs. The costs exclude salaries, travel, and vehicles.

