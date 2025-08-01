South Africa: Professor Firoz Cachalia Sworn in As Minister of Police

Professor Firoz Cachalia has been sworn in as the new Minister of Police during ceremony held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.

"In terms of the powers vested in me by Section 91(3)(c) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa 1996, I have decided to appoint the following person as Minister for the portfolio indicated in the signed President's Act. The said Minister-Designate, who is about to become Minister, is Professor Firoz Cachalia... (sic)," said President Cyril Ramaphosa during the ceremony.

The swearing in follows President Ramaphosa's announcement last month that he had placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence with immediate effect.

The affirmation was administered by Acting Judge President, Aubrey Ledwaba, following Cachalia's appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The President further announced the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry, led by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi had raised concerns about an alleged criminal syndicate that has infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence structures. He also accused Mchunu of colluding with criminal elements to disband the Political Killings Task Team based in KwaZulu-Natal.

Director-General in The Presidency, Phindile Baleni, who spoke at the swearing-in, congratulated the newly appointed Minister.

"Minister, we congratulate you on your appointment and wish you much success in your duties and endeavours to make South Africa and the world a better place for all," Baleni said.

Addressing members of the media after the ceremony, President Ramaphosa acknowledged the concerns regarding the seeming duplication in the police ministry.

"I know there is a technicality about seeming to have two Ministers in the same portfolio, and that is a matter I do believe is going to be resolved within a short space of time.

"I directed the commission [of inquiry] to complete its work as quickly as possible, so whatever confusion there might be is going to be of a short duration. I expect a report from the commission within three months and if they have to ask for an extension, we will give consideration to that.

"I do want this matter to be resolved as quickly as possible but at the same time, we have had to provide leadership to the police service. We can't leave a vacuum. Whilst all of this is happening, Minister Mchunu is on leave while this matter is being resolved, and he is preparing himself, as I hear, to appear before the commission," the President said.

Speaking to the media about his new role, Cachalia said he had not yet had an opportunity to meet with the President but had been informed that the first Cabinet meeting would take place on Wednesday, and he assumed the President would engage with him in due course.

Cachalia assured the public that he is fully aware of the responsibility that comes with the role and is committed to prioritising their safety and security.

"I don't think there are any specific fears going into this portfolio. I understand the moment the country is in and the weight of the responsibility that I have, together with the others in government. I want to assure the public that their safety and security is uppermost in my mind. That's what I am going to focus on, and I hope that I will be able to take the country forward," he said.

Responding to a question on whether he supports the work of the Political Killings Task Team, Cachalia said he would comment after meeting with National Commissioner Fannie Masemola on Thursday next week.

"I don't think it will be appropriate for me to comment on that without having the benefit of a discussion with him," he said.

Cachalia also touched on his dual role as chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Council, whose term ends at the end of the month.

"I do think that my appointment as a Minister of this portfolio, while I am still the chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Council - the term of which expires at the end of this month... I am now in a better position than I was as chairperson to take the recommendations of the Council forward, and I will certainly be doing so."

Cachalia said he would ask the National Commissioner, during their upcoming meeting, to arrange a session between the Anti-Corruption Council and the police management team to discuss the Council's recommendations, adding that it is his intention to work closely with the Minister of Justice, as the recommendations impact both their portfolios.

"We will together be in a much better position going forward to take those recommendations forward. The recommendations that the Council has made are the ones I am committed to fully implementing," Cachalia said.

On when he will travel to KwaZulu-Natal to meet with General Mkhwanazi, Cachalia said the visit will depend on his discussion with the National Commissioner.

"As the national Minister, I have to visit all the provinces - in what sequence and with what priorities in mind, that still has to be determined. So, I will answer that question in the coming days," he said.

Minister Cachalia vowed to work hard and remain focused on his responsibilities despite the challenges surrounding his appointment.

"I will work hard. I am not distracted by the noise, and I am not driven by political ambition. I have been given a task. I am going to tackle the task without fear or favour, subject of course to the President's guidance and direction as a member of the Cabinet," the Minister said. - SAnews.gov.za