Nigeria: Ekiti Govt Names Ogoga of Ikere As New Chair of Traditional Rulers' Council

The Ekiti State Government has appointed the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Samuel Adejimi Adu Alagbado as the new Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers.

This followed the dissolution of the Council chaired by the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro after the expiration of his tenure.

A statement signed by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, and made available to newsmen on Thursday, said the action followed the expiration of two-year-tenure of the outgone council chairman as composed by Governor Biodun Oyebanji on 31st July, 2023.