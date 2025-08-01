Nigeria: Mental Health Now a Security Risk Among Personnel - Kwara Gov, Experts

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and top medical experts have raised the alarm over the increasing rate of mental health challenges among security personnel in Nigeria.

They spoke in Ilorin on Thursday at a mental health conference for security agencies organised by the Peace Progress and Unity Global Initiative (PPUGI).

Themed "Breaking the Silence: Mental Health Support for Our Protectors," the event drew attention to the silent toll mental illness is taking on those charged with maintaining law and order.

Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Dr Ahmed Bola Abdulquadri, said security operatives are at high risk of mental breakdowns due to the pressure of their jobs.

"Mental health has become like an epidemic among security personnel," he said adding that "This is what sometimes leads to accidental discharge or the shooting of colleagues".

Dr Abdulquadri cited global statistics indicating that up to 250 million people will become depressed this year, with women being more than twice as likely to be affected.

"Unfortunately, less than 25 percent of them have access to quality mental health care," he added.

He stressed the need for supportive policies, stigma-free access to mental health services, and a system that encourages security agents to seek help without fear.

"Encouraging help-seeking behaviour and protecting the rights of personnel is better than relying solely on resilience. A proactive approach will lead to a healthier and more effective security force," he said.

He also recommended work-life balance strategies such as job prioritisation, frequent breaks, physical exercise, social interaction, adequate sleep, and fighting stigma.

Also speaking, Prof Abdallah Yusuf, the UITH CMD, represented by the Head of Medical Psychology Therapy, Dr Tajudeen Abiola, called for increased government funding to improve both the physical and mental well-being of security personnel.

He urged the establishment of counseling centres backed by solid research and data.

"Such centres will go a long way to enhance mental health access for security agents. The personnel also need to take care of one another," he said.

Governor AbdulRazaq, represented by his Counselor and Advisor, Saad Salau, described mental health as a critical issue affecting everyone, especially security personnel.

"Mental health for personnel is a security concern. It can affect their performance, relationships, and overall well-being," he noted.

"Untreated issues can lead to reduced productivity, more mistakes, and strained relationships," he added.

Kwara State Commissioner for Social Development, Dr Nafatimah Imam, highlighted the intersection between social development and mental well-being.

"This gathering sheds light on the growing importance of social development in promoting mental health within the community, workplace, family, and economy," she said.