Nigeria: 160 Pregnant Women Benefit From Rotary's Maternal, Child Health Outreach in FCT

Over 160 pregnant women in the Kungabukun Community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have benefited from a maternal and child health outreach organised by Rotary Club of Kubwa, Abuja.

The initiative, which also commemorated World Hepatitis Day 2025, featured free medical supplies, vaccinations and donation of a nebulizer to Kubwa General Hospital.

The event, held in Thursday at the Kungabukun Primary Health Centre, saw the distribution of mosquito nets, delivery kits, and post-delivery packs to expectant and nursing mothers.

Additionally, the Rotary Club of Abuja Kubwa members conducted hepatitis awareness campaigns and vaccinations as part of global efforts to combat the disease.

Speaking at the outreach, president of the chapter, Rotn. Emmanuel Chinonso David, emphasised the importance of maternal and child health in reducing mortality rates.

"Maternal and child health is a key focus for Rotary. This outreach ensures women in Kungabukun are educated on proper care for themselves and their babies.

"We will also conduct follow-up medical checks in partnership with Silver Cross Hospital and address open defecation by constructing public toilets to improve hygiene," he said.

He urged pregnant women to use the provided mosquito nets, attend antenatal clinics regularly, and follow prescribed medications.

The club also donated a nebulizer to the paediatric ward of Kubwa General Hospital.

Receiving the nebulizer on behalf of the hospital, Dr Ejinkonye expressed gratitude, stating that it would benefit not only the children but also other patients requiring respiratory care.

"This nebulizer will enhance our paediatric services and serve other wards as well. We appreciate Rotary's support in improving healthcare delivery," he said.

The event aligns with Rotary's July focus on maternal health and World Hepatitis Day, reinforcing the club's commitment to sustainable community development.