Nigeria: No President Has Supported Governors Like Tinubu in Nigeria's History - Gov Sani

31 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has again hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that no Nigerian president has ever supported sub-national governments the way Tinubu has.

Speaking on Arise Television's Prime Time programme, the governor defended his earlier remarks in which he credited Tinubu with providing unprecedented financial and policy support to state governments.

"I am going to praise him again today," Sani said. "In the history of Nigeria, no president has supported sub-national as much as Asiwaju President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That's why I'm unapologetic, I stand by my statement."

The governor also dismissed criticism from those questioning his comments, asserting that only those in governance can understand the level of support governors are receiving from the current administration.

"People who are speaking are not governors," he stated. "They might be hiding, but when I speak, I speak as a governor. And I said 'governors.'

When someone who is not a governor presents himself to speak, I just laugh at him. Even someone said, 'How dare Uba Sani say that?' But you're not a governor -- how do you say 'how dare'?"

Governor Sani's comments have sparked mixed reactions from political stakeholders and opposition leaders.

Critics argue that the funds he referred to came from the controversial removal of fuel subsidy, which has led to increased hardship for many Nigerians. They contend that praising Tinubu for sharing proceeds from what they describe as citizens' suffering is misplaced.

However, Sani remains firm in his stance, reiterating his appreciation for Tinubu's support in managing economic pressures at the state level and maintaining financial stability.

