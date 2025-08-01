Nigeria: Imo, Bauchi, Lagos Most Hostile States for Journalists - Report

Abuja — Imo, Bauchi, and Lagos states have been ranked as the most dangerous and hostile environments for journalists in Nigeria, according to the Openness Index Report released by the Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development, CJID..

The report, presented, yesterday in Abuja, assessed press freedom across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, uncovering widespread repression, intimidation, and obstruction of journalistic work by state actors.

Presentations at the event were delivered by media scholar Prof. Victor Ayedun-Aluma of the University of Jos, CJID's Chief Executive Officer, Dapo Olorunyomi, and the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Bengt Van Loosdrecht, also gave remarks.

Entitled "State of Press Freedom in Nigeria: 2024 Subnational Report," the document measured indicators such as journalists' access to information, incidents of harassment and intimidation, transparency of government institutions, and legal frameworks supporting or restricting media practice.

The report found that the national average for press freedom stands at 50.1 percent, with southern states generally performing better than their northern counterparts.

Imo State ranked lowest, coming in 37th with a score of 40.70 percent, followed by Bauchi in 35th place with 42.69 percent, and Lagos in 22nd place with 48.93 percent.

Lagos State reportedly performed poorly due to frequent clashes between journalists and law enforcement, limited access to public information, and harassment during protests and political events.

Other poorly ranked states included Ebonyi (41.90 percent), Nasarawa (43.65 percent), Anambra (44.68percent), Sokoto (45.22percent), and Kaduna (45.72percent).

At the top of the index, Cross River State emerged as the best-performing state with a score of 70.40 percent, attributed to improved openness and a safer environment for journalists. It was followed by Ondo (63.72percent), Delta (63.03percent), Katsina (57.51percent), Ekiti (57.09percent), and Gombe (56.05percent).

Professor Ayedun-Aluma stressed that the most serious challenges to press freedom are now found at the state level.

"While the Federal Government often receives the spotlight for press repression, the report reveals that the real battles for media freedom are being fought at the subnational level. We need better laws, more transparency, and state actors who respect the role of the press. Without these, our democracy remains incomplete, and the voices of the people will continue to be silenced," he said.

CJID's CEO, Dapo Olorunyomi, described the Openness Index as "a mirror reflecting the state of institutions, governance, civic space, and individuals."

He added: "Openness is not a luxury, it is a necessity. Economic growth unmoored from openness may deliver statistics, but not stability. Development that ignores liberties will not endure. And democracy without transparency is a hollow shell.

We must treat openness as a pillar of national resilience, especially in a time when democratic backsliding, repression, and digital authoritarianism threaten to erode hard-won freedoms."

Ambassador Bengt Loosdrecht echoed similar concerns, noting that a free and independent press is the backbone of any democracy.

"Globally, we are witnessing increased restrictions, legal threats, and digital surveillance targeting the media and its practitioners.

"In 2023 alone, over 550 journalists were imprisoned worldwide, many for simply doing their jobs. In Nigeria, the recent slide in the World Press Freedom Index underscores this concern.

"While journalist deaths may be less common here, the increasing reports of intimidation, harassment, and arbitrary arrests are troubling. These are not just trends but a signal calling us to a deeper inquiry into how we protect the press and, by extension, our democracies," he said.

The report urged state governments to pass or strengthen freedom of information laws, train security officers to respect journalists' rights, and improve access to public records.