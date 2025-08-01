Nigeria: Don't Repeat PDP's Mistakes of 2015, Akande Warns APC

A political scientist, Akande Olakunle, has cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against repeating the mistakes that led to the fall of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

Akande in an open letter, made available to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, acknowledged the strides being made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing his leadership style as bold and transformative.

He also commended Tinubu for laying the groundwork for Nigeria's socio-economic revival amidst the turbulence of 2023, when the country faced economic fragility and weakened institutions.

According to him, for President Tinubu's efforts to yield meaningful development, there must be accountability and strategic governance across all levels of leadership.

He stated, "APC must not forget the PDP's mistake. As more individuals align with the ruling party, it's important to recognize that many are motivated by self-interest rather than genuine commitment to party growth or public service.

"There's no doubt that President Tinubu's leadership style has inspired renewed confidence, resulting in many individuals joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Yet, the party must tread cautiously. A critical reflection on Nigeria's political history reminds us how the former ruling party, the PDP, once held absolute confidence and control--only to be voted out due to a failure to prioritize the people's wellbeing.

The political scientist, however, expressed concern over the growing influx of individuals into the APC, noting that many are driven by personal gain rather than genuine commitment to national progress or party development.

He warned that the development may seem to be a success for the party, but it could be dangerous and unhealthy.

"This is dangerous for a party that is working hard to reform Nigeria and secure its legacy. The APC must rise above internal opportunism and focus on quality representation.

Akande stressed that while President Tinubu is making strides at the federal level, his success will ultimately depend on the quality of leadership within the party across all levels.

He urged APC leaders to implement internal reforms, promote integrity in the selection of candidates, and resist being swayed by wealth or political influence alone.