Nigeria: Troops Neutralise Scores of Terrorists, Arrest 15 Suspects in Nationwide Operations

The Nigerian Army says its troops have on Thursday neutralised scores of terrorists, apprehended 15 suspects, and recovered arms and military kits in ongoing operations across theatres of operation nationwide.

A credible source at the Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that troops had sustained the tempo of onslaught against terrorists and other criminal elements across the country.

In Borno, the source revealed that troops of 151 Task Force Battalion killed a terrorist during an ambush in the Sabsawa general area of Bama Local Government Area.

He said an AK-47 rifle loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition was recovered during the operation.

According to him, troops of 192 Battalion operating along the Pulka-Ngoshe road in Gwoza Local Government Area, eliminated another terrorist and recovered an AK-47 rifle.

He added that blood trails were seen along the route, indicating possible additional enemy casualties.

The source further revealed that five family members of ISWAP/JAS terrorists - comprising two adult females and three children - surrendered to troops at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area after fleeing from Bula Daloye village.

"Troops of 50 Task Force Battalion and 134 Special Forces Battalion also recovered two artillery shells during an ambush along the Marte-Dikwa route in Dikwa Local Government Area, he added.

In Lagos State, the sources reported that troops from the 9 Brigade arrested 12 impostors wearing military uniforms and parading as officers and cadets of a fake corps at Ojota.

According to him, Operation SWEEP operatives apprehended another suspect in woodland camouflage at Waru, Abuja Municipal Area Council.

"In the South-East, troops of 145 Battalion arrested two suspected cultists in Umuahia South LGA of Abia State and recovered two locally made pistols, six cartridges, and other items.

"Troops of 343 Artillery Regiment also intercepted two wooden boats conveying about 400 litres of illegally refined condensate in Onelga Local Government Area of Rivers, though the suspects fled on sighting troops.

"The Army reaffirmed its commitment to ridding the country of criminal elements and restoring peace nationwide," he said.