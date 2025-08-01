Nigeria: Govt Approves N920bn Lagos Airport Reconstruction, 6 Other Aviation Projects

The federal government has approved an ambitious ₦920 billion overhaul of the Lagos aviation hub, alongside six other significant projects, as President Bola Tinubu focuses his Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund on the aviation sector.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo disclosed this to State House Correspondents after Thursday's Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, describing the approvals as "a landmark intervention" to modernise critical infrastructure across Nigeria's airports.

"Today, it was the turn of aviation to get the kind attention of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund, and we are very grateful. Mr. President decided to turn his attention to aviation for massive infrastructural upgrades across the country," Keyamo said.

Keyamo announced that Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal One in Lagos will undergo a complete strip-down and rebuild - a departure from the patchwork renovations of the past.

"The old Lagos airport, you see, will be stripped down to the carcass and rebuilt. We are going to redo the mechanical, electrical, plumbing -- everything -- to deliver a brand-new airport," he explained.

The total cost for the Lagos terminal rebuild and associated upgrades will be ₦712,258,565,482.18, with CCECC, which constructed the new Terminal Two, handling the works.

Terminal Two, the Chinese-built structure, will also see improvements, including apron expansion, new access roads, bridges, and associated works. The completion period is set at 22 months.

Under the same fund, runway rehabilitation and lighting upgrades to CAT-2 standard -- the kind that allows planes to land even in heavy haze -- were approved for several airports: Malam Aminu Kano International Airport: Rehabilitation of runways 06/24 and 05/23, taxiway works, and upgrade of airfield ground lighting system to CAT-2. Cost: ₦46,392,454,624.04. Completion timeline: 24 weeks.

"Port Harcourt International Airport: Rehabilitation of runway 03/21 and taxiway, with CAT-2 lighting system installation. Cost ₦42,143,264,117.84.

"Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos: Rehabilitation of runway 18 Left/36 Right, upgrade of taxiways B and C, and CAT-2 LED airfield lighting. Cost ₦44,134,285,954.11. Completion timeline: 30 weeks."

Keyamo also revealed that a 14.6-kilometre security metal fence will be constructed around Lagos Airport, complete with an operational road, CCTV cameras, intruder detection systems, and solar-powered floodlighting.

"There have been so many intrusions into airports from unmanned areas. We are bringing in sophisticated fences and equipment -- the kind you see in very modern airports -- with a command centre to detect anything moving along the fence line," he explained.

The project, to be completed in 24 months, is valued at ₦49,899,681,901.44.

Also approved is the reconstruction and conversion of aprons at the domestic wing of Lagos Airport to rigid pavement.

The works will cover 32,100 square meters (Phase 1), 34,087.5 square meters (Phase 2), and 16,200 square meters (Phase 3), providing expanded parking space for aircraft.

"The aprons are where aircraft park. We are expanding them to accommodate more planes," Keyamo explained.

This project will last 17½ months and cost ₦24,274,544,888.91.

Keyamo also announced that the FEC has approved the full business case for the 30-year concession of Akano Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, following an unsolicited proposal by the Aero Alliance Consortium.

"Most of our smaller airports are run at a loss. Profits from Kano, Lagos, and Abuja keep them alive. The plan has always been to concession some airports to private operators who can develop and run them profitably," Keyamo said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The concession also covers the uncompleted cargo terminal facility at the Enugu airport.

He emphasised that the concession process will be transparent, with union representatives carried along:

"I am not someone who ignores the unions. From the start, I directed that the unions be part of the committee. The details will be finalised and made public at the right time."

With these sweeping approvals, Keyamo said the Tinubu administration has signalled its determination to bring Nigerian airports up to global safety, security and service standards.

"This is happy news for the aviation sector. Mr. President has now turned his attention to aviation, and with these projects, we will deliver modern, safer, and more efficient airports across the country," he concluded.