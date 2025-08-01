Nigeria: Use Your Visa Responsibly, NOA Warns Nigerians Travelling Abroad

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has advised Nigerians traveling abroad, especially to the U.S., to exercise responsibility in using their visas.

NOA Director-General, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, gave the advice in a statement issued by the agency's Director of Communications and Media, Mr Bala Musa, on Thursday in Abuja.

Issa-Onilu urged Nigerians to refrain from misusing U.S. visas and avoid engaging in activities beyond the purpose or classification of their travel documents.

He said visa security vetting does not end at the point of entry into the United States and that monitoring continues after arrival.

"U.S. authorities constantly monitor visa holders. Visas can be revoked, and individuals deported, for breaking immigration rules or any U.S. law," he stated.

He reminded Nigerians travelling to the U.S. to declare all excess cash above permitted limits and avoid packing contraband items in their luggage.

The NOA boss warned that overstaying or violating visa conditions could lead to deportation or a lifetime ban from entering the U.S.

"Such actions could also affect chances for other Nigerians with genuine reasons for travel," he added.

Issa-Onilu advised Nigerian students in the U.S. to take timely steps to regularize their visa status before it expires.

He further noted that Nigerians applying for tourist visas to give birth in the U.S. for citizenship purposes would likely face rejection.

"The United States applies strict screening to prevent security threats while supporting lawful travel under a fair and transparent visa process," he said.

