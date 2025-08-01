Lesotho: Japan Contributes Towards Food and Nutrition Security in Lesotho

Maseru- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of JPY 200 million (approximately US$1.36 million) from the Government of Japan to support the national school feeding programme in Lesotho. Over the next year, this funding will provide nutritious meals to 50,000 pre-primary learners across the country. The contribution will ensureuninterrupted access to hot, nutritious school meals, boosting attendance and learning outcomes. It will also expand the home-grown school meals programme, linking smallholder farmers to schools and strengthening Lesotho's local food systems.

"We highly appreciate Japan's continued support to Lesotho," said Mr Elliot Vhurumuku, WFP Representative and Country Director in Lesotho. "Over the past five years, their contribution has enabled WFP to sustain the Government's national school feeding programme while strengthening climate resilient food systems and sustainable livelihoods in Lesotho."

Lesotho is currently recovering from the impact of a devastating drought, while grappling with economic shocks. With a high unemployment rate, rising food costs and declining household purchasing power, urgent action is needed to prevent even greater numbers of people from sliding into food insecurity.

"Given Lesotho's socio-economic challenges, driven by multiple, complexed factors including drought, Japan is glad to be able to assist in developing Lesotho's food security, which will help meet the dietary needs of those affected, households," said H.E. Shimizu Fumio, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Kingdom of Lesotho." We hope that this food assistance will help meet the dietary needs of those affected, households, thus improve the nutritional status of children."

The Government of Japan is a long-standing partner of WFP in Lesotho, being a leading supporter of WFP's school feeding programme, providing vital funding over the past 10 years to sustain WFP's initiatives of supporting the national school feeding programme.