Liberian Publishers Elect New Leadership to Tackle Media Industry Challenges

The Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL), an umbrella body representing the business interests of Liberian newspapers, magazines, and other periodicals, has elected a new corps of officers to lead the organization for the next three years. The elections, held on July 31, 2025, brought together members of the association in a democratic process aimed at charting a fresh course for the future of the Liberian print media industry.

At the close of polling, Mr. G. Alphonso Toweh, Publisher of The New Republic newspaper, emerged as the new President of the association. He was closely contested by Mrs. Helen Nah Sammie in what observers described as a lively but cordial campaign. The other positions were filled unopposed: Mr. Bai Sama G. Best, Managing Director of the Daily Observer, was elected Vice President; Mrs. C. Winnie Saywah Jimmy, Managing Editor of The Inquirer, became Secretary General; and Mr. Chester Smith of the Independent Probe was elected Financial Secretary.

The new officials succeed the outgoing team led by Mr. Othello Garblah, Publisher of The New Dawn, who first assumed the presidency by completing the unfinished term of his predecessor, Mr. Philipbert Browne. Following the completion of that term, Mr. Garblah was elected in his own right, along with Vice President Mr. Sam O. Dean, Secretary General Mr. James G. Kiazolu, and Financial Secretary Mr. Abraham Donzo. During their tenure, the outgoing administration worked to strengthen collaboration among publishers, advocate for unpaid debts owed to newspapers by the government of Liberia, and navigate other challenges posed by Liberia's evolving media landscape.

The newly elected leadership takes office at a critical time for Liberia's print media sector. Newspapers and magazines continue to grapple with declining advertising revenues, rising production costs, continued government indebtedness and the sweeping global shift toward digital platforms. In Liberia, these challenges are compounded by economic instability, limited infrastructure, and the need for improved regulatory frameworks to protect the sustainability of independent media houses. As the voice of publishers in the country, the association serves as a vital platform for advancing policies that promote a free press while ensuring the commercial viability of its members.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Toweh thanked the members of the association for their confidence and pledged to work toward strengthening the institution's advocacy role. "This is a defining moment for PAL," he said. "We must prioritize the collective interests of publishers while addressing the business realities of running media enterprises in Liberia. Our industry faces serious challenges, but with collaboration and innovation, we can reposition ourselves for growth."

The PAL, an affiliate organization of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), comprises more than a dozen print and online news outlets, with many more to be onboarded following the induction of elected officials.

The incoming administration, which is elected for a three-year term with the option of re-election, is expected to focus on fostering greater unity among media owners, promoting business growth and professional development opportunities for journalists and media managers, and engaging stakeholders--including government and development partners--on issues affecting the media industry. As PAL transitions to this new leadership, many publishers and media professionals are hopeful that the organization will play an even stronger role in safeguarding press freedom and advancing the business interests of Liberian media in an increasingly competitive information environment.