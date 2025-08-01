Nigeria: LASU Workers Begin Indefinite Strike

1 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Academic and non-academic employees of the Lagos State University (LASU) have embarked on an indefinite strike over welfare and other unresolved issues with the management.

Although details of the workers' grievances were not immediately available at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the industrial action began on Thursday, July 31.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, dated July 31, 2025, the leadership of the four unions in the institution vowed not to call off the strike until all their demands were met.

Operating under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee, which comprises the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the unions stated that the decision to embark on the indefinite industrial action was reached at an Emergency Congress of the Joint Action Committee.

The letter, signed by Prof. Ibrahim Bakare (Chairman, ASUU-LASU), Sylvester Idowu (Secretary, ASUU-LASU), Oluwaseyi Lawal (Chairman, SSANU-LASU), and Waheed Majekodunmi (Secretary, SSANU-LASU), and titled "Notice of Indefinite Strike Action," reads, "Sequel to the decision reached at the Emergency Congress of the Joint Action Committee of the Lagos State University Staff Unions (ASUU-LASU, SSANU-LASU, NAAT-LASU & NASU-LASU) that an INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION should commence effective from Thursday 31st July, 2025, we write to notify you that the indefinite strike action has COMMENCED in Lagos State University.

"The strike action will be in force INDEFINITELY until all the demands of Staff Members are met by the appropriate authorities.

"Consequently, all members of staff of the University and its affiliate Campuses (LASUCOM and LASU Epe Campus) are hereby DIRECTED to withdraw their services and vacate their official duty post with immediate effect.

"While we thank you for your kind gesture and support always, accept, please, the assurances of the Unions' kindest regards."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.