Nigeria: LASU Workers Begin Indefinite Strike

Academic and non-academic employees of the Lagos State University (LASU) have embarked on an indefinite strike over welfare and other unresolved issues with the management.

Although details of the workers' grievances were not immediately available at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the industrial action began on Thursday, July 31.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, dated July 31, 2025, the leadership of the four unions in the institution vowed not to call off the strike until all their demands were met.

Operating under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee, which comprises the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the unions stated that the decision to embark on the indefinite industrial action was reached at an Emergency Congress of the Joint Action Committee.

The letter, signed by Prof. Ibrahim Bakare (Chairman, ASUU-LASU), Sylvester Idowu (Secretary, ASUU-LASU), Oluwaseyi Lawal (Chairman, SSANU-LASU), and Waheed Majekodunmi (Secretary, SSANU-LASU), and titled "Notice of Indefinite Strike Action," reads, "Sequel to the decision reached at the Emergency Congress of the Joint Action Committee of the Lagos State University Staff Unions (ASUU-LASU, SSANU-LASU, NAAT-LASU & NASU-LASU) that an INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION should commence effective from Thursday 31st July, 2025, we write to notify you that the indefinite strike action has COMMENCED in Lagos State University.

"The strike action will be in force INDEFINITELY until all the demands of Staff Members are met by the appropriate authorities.

"Consequently, all members of staff of the University and its affiliate Campuses (LASUCOM and LASU Epe Campus) are hereby DIRECTED to withdraw their services and vacate their official duty post with immediate effect.

"While we thank you for your kind gesture and support always, accept, please, the assurances of the Unions' kindest regards."