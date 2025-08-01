Liberia: 'Shameful, Not Normal' - FC Fassell Coach Amir Alagić Slams Liberia's 23-Year Absence From Global Football

Monrovia — Newly appointed FC Fassell head coach Amir Alagić has expressed dismay at Liberia's prolonged absence from major international football tournaments, describing the country's 23-year drought from nations cup major tournaments as "shameful" for such a talent-rich nation.

Speaking during his official unveiling, the former Werder Bremen assistant coach did not hold back when asked about Liberia's national team history.

"What I just heard two decades or more you know, after Mr. George... it's a bit shameful," said Alagić, referencing football icon George Weah, Liberia's 1995 Ballon d'Or winner

"This is such a talented country. That you are not present at the top stage for 20 years or something... it's not normal."

Alagić, a FIFA-certified UEFA Pro coach, drew comparisons with his home country, Bosnia and Herzegovina, which qualified for the 2014 FIFA World Cup despite enduring a devastating war in the 1990s.

"I'm coming from Bosnia, we had a terrible war in the mid-90s. After seven years, we reached the Brazil World Cup. Can you imagine?"

"Everything is possible with leadership and quality. But the biggest problem is ego. Ego kills football. Ego kills ambition."

Despite the sharp criticism, Alagić made it clear he's not positioning himself as a savior, but is willing to support Liberian football beyond his club duties.

"I did not come here as a messiah. I'm a professional. The club pays me to do a job," he said.

"But I will be very helpful to Liberian football, especially in coaching education or technical support, if they need me."

"We Will Not Rest": Cassell Kuoh Vows to End Drought

FC Fassell President Cassell Kuoh, a prominent figure in Liberian football echoed Alagić's frustration and went a step further.

"I want to promise something not just to Fassell, but to Liberia," Kuoh said. "Football in this country will rise again. We will not rest until I see Liberia qualify for the World Cup for the first time."

Kuoh, who has been a driving force in revitalizing domestic football, expressed disbelief that the only African country to produce a Ballon d'Or winner has never qualified for a FIFA World Cup.

"How can a country that gave the world a Ballon d'Or winner in 1995 the only African to ever win it still have not made it to the World Cup?" he said.

"Whether I'm on the sideline or in football administration, Liberia must participate in the World Cup. It's time."

Kuoh pointed to the last time Liberia qualified for a major tournament AFCON 2002 as evidence that the current system has failed.

He emphasized the need to develop a sustainable structure that blends local and international players.

"We can't continue like this," he said. "If we are going to succeed, we need to build a structure that incorporates foreign-based players with our local talents not just to inspire them, but to challenge them to reach higher."