Liberia: Football Analyst Wleh Bedell Urges LFA to Appoint Coach Reo Nyanti to National Youth Team

Monrovia — Veteran sports journalist and football analyst Wleh Bedell is calling on the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to recognize and elevate the work of seasoned grassroots coach Reo Nyanti, suggesting that he be appointed to a leadership role within one of Liberia's national youth teams.

In a strongly worded and passionate social media post, Bedell emphasized the need for Liberia to capitalize on the experience and proven eye for talent that Coach Reo brings, particularly at the U-17 or U-20 level -- both of which are critical to the nation's football development pipeline.

"There is a serious need for Reo Nyanti to be given a chance to be part of one of the national youth teams," Bedell wrote. "The time is ripe for the Global Pharma coach. He has the tactical panacea to bring more youthful talents up - this is his area and must not be overlooked."

A Career Rooted in Liberian Football

Reo Nyanti is no stranger to Liberian football. A native of New Kru Town, he began his playing career with Young Invincible Star, before rising to prominence with Invincible Eleven (IE) during their famous 1997 treble-winning season. Then a promising young midfielder, Nyanti's intelligence, incisive passing, and tactical awareness made him a standout under the guidance of renowned coach Mohammed Fernando Sithole, the same figure credited with shaping the early career of George Weah.

Nyanti's success as a player saw him represent Liberia at both the U-17 and U-20 levels, where his midfield brilliance earned admiration both locally and across the region.

Talent Developer, Scout, and Mentor

After retiring from active football, Nyanti seamlessly transitioned into coaching and talent development. He started with Young Milan, and later joined Monrovia Club Breweries under Coach Francis Saploh, where he made an immediate impact. Reo's unmatched ability to identify raw talent and nurture it into top-level potential has become one of his trademarks.

Among the notable players he discovered or helped develop are:

Murphy Oscar Dorley - Now captain of the Lone Star, Liberia's senior national team.

Sylvanus Nimely - Former U-20 striker and overseas professional.

Benjamin Sarkor, Marvin Koko Wleh Blapoh, and Bryant Farkalun - All of whom have featured at the senior international level.

In fact, it was Coach Reo who nicknamed Dorley "Oscar," comparing his style and stature to that of Brazilian playmaker Oscar during his time at Chelsea FC a name that stuck.

The Case for National Youth Team Appointment

Coach Reo currently holds a CAF License A coaching certificate and continues to work with youth players at Global Pharma FC, a club known for its focus on grassroots development. Bedell believes that giving Reo a position -- or even the head coach role -- within the U-17 or U-20 setup would not just be a reward for years of hard work, but a strategic move that aligns with Liberia's need to revitalize its football structure from the ground up.

"He's no stranger to youth development, and his experience and eye for spotting talent are second to none," Bedell noted. "Giving Reo this opportunity would be a dream turned into reality not just for him, but for the future of Liberian football."