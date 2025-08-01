Liberia: Maryland Youth Launches 12-Day Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Barrobo Statutory District

1 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Peter P. Toe, Jr.,

Barrobo — Without waiting for government intervention, youths in Barrobo District have begun a self-help road-clearing and bridge-repair initiative.

The project, launched on Monday, July 28, is spearheaded by the Barrobo Statutory District Youth Association in collaboration with the Maryland Youth Association (MYA). The first day of work targeted overgrown roads in Juluken and Dugboken townships, two of the district's major communities which share a common boundary.

MYA President Melvin T. Weah told reporters on Monday that the initiative focuses on brushing roadside areas and repairing damaged wooden bridges connecting towns and villages from across the district.

"The work is divided into sections, so each town takes responsibility for a portion," Weah said. "For example, youths from Juluken #1 to Glofaken are handling that stretch, while those from Tiyeaken to Feloken are clearing theirs and will later join efforts with Jargeloken youths."

The rehabilitation exercise is scheduled to last 12 days.

Other major areas the initiative will target include Tiyeaken to Feloken, Tiyeaken to Jargeloken, Dugboken to Sawtoken, Juluken to Big Jay, amongst other.

For his part, Barrobo District Youth Coordinator Josiah Kuoh stressed that residents have long struggled with poor road conditions, especially during the rainy season.

"These bad roads have made it difficult for vehicles, including ambulances, to reach remote areas, and many lives have been lost because help could not arrive in time," Kuoh stated.

He praised the MYA for joining the effort, adding, "We are grateful for this partnership. To meet our target, many of us have even suspended farming activities for 12 days."

Meanwhile, the Maryland Youth Association has called on lawmakers, humanitarians, and other well-meaning citizens to support the project with food, tools, and transportation assistance.

"This is a community-driven effort," Weah emphasized. "With additional support, we can achieve more and ensure safe road access for both citizens and vehicles."

