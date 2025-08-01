Senegal: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Senegal Team Profile

Defending champions Senegal return to the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship with a mission to retain their crown and reaffirm their dominance on the continental stage.

Under the astute guidance of coach Souleymane Diallo, the Lions of Teranga bring a balanced squad rich in talent and determination.

After a commanding qualification campaign, Senegal aims to make history by becoming one of the few teams to successfully defend the CHAN title.

Factfile

Nicknames : The Lions of Teranga

: The Lions of Teranga Participations in CHAN : 2 (2011, 2022)

: 2 (2011, 2022) Number of Titles : 1 (2022)

: 1 (2022) Best Performance at CHAN: Winners (2022)

How They Qualified

Senegal earned their place at CHAN 2024 with an emphatic performance in the qualifiers. They dominated Liberia with a 3-0 victory in the first leg and sealed the deal with a 1-1 draw in the return leg, ensuring a smooth path to defend their title.

Players to Watch

Oumar Ba (Forward, US Gorée):

A versatile forward, Oumar Ba's combination of physical prowess and exceptional positioning makes him a nightmare for defenders. Known for his aerial ability and quick decision-making, Ba is expected to be a central figure in Senegal's attacking play. His knack for finding the back of the net, coupled with his tactical intelligence, adds depth to the Lions' offensive strategy.

Baye Assane Ciss:

Ciss, a dynamic midfielder, is another standout performer for Senegal. His vision, precision in passing, and ability to control the tempo of the game are vital assets. Ciss's ability to transition quickly between defense and attack will be pivotal in Senegal's pursuit of retaining their title.

Coach

Souleymane Diallo:

Having transitioned from the U20 coaching staff to helm the CHAN team, Souleymane Diallo has brought a fresh perspective to Senegalese football. A tactician known for his defensive rigor and fluid offensive transitions, Diallo emphasizes high pressing and collective gameplay. His adaptability in using formations like the 4-3-3 highlights his modern approach to football. Diallo is also deeply invested in nurturing young talent, ensuring a seamless integration of emerging players into the squad.

What to Expect

Senegal enters CHAN 2024 with the singular goal of defending their title. Their youthful and skilled squad reflects the federation's commitment to long-term development and maintaining their position at the pinnacle of African football. While the inexperience of some players may be a challenge, their talent and hunger to succeed are expected to compensate. The Lions of Teranga are set to deliver a blend of discipline and flair as they aim for back-to-back triumphs.

Fan Zone

Did You Know?

The CHAN 2022 tournament catapulted Lamine Camara into the spotlight. Since then, he has become a key player for AS Monaco and the Senegal senior team, earning the CAF Young African Player of the Year award in both 2023 and 2024.

Senegal is ready to roar once again in East Africa, showcasing their commitment to excellence and their ambition to solidify their legacy in CHAN history.