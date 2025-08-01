Liberia: Sheriff M. Abdullah - the Man Leading the Charge Against Drug Trafficking At the RIA

Liberians at home and abroad continue to heap praise upon the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) for successful operations confiscating huge consignment of drugs in Liberia, especially at the Roberts International Airport (R.I.A.).

A few weeks ago, a consignment of 3.355 kilograms of cocaine was arrested when passenger Quita Dolo Kolsso attempted smuggling same into Liberia by concealing it in hidden packets stuffed in dress shirts.

Upon her arrival from Thailand into Liberia, Colonel Sheriff M. Abdullah and his men, acting upon a tip, swiftly apprehended the suspect and uncovered the contraband.

The 39 year old Quita Dolo Kosso was charged and forwarded to court for prosecution for attempting to smuggle cocaine with a street value of US$181,008 into Liberia.

With The Amount of Successful Drug Bursts Carried Out By LDEA's Col. Abdullah and team at the R.I.A., it is high time their morale is improved by assigning operational vehicles and other gears to enhance their operations.

A video of the drug burst showed Col. Abdullah handling the concealed cocaine packages with his bare hands, an indication that their personal safety is not being taken into account in the line of duty.

When an officer of the Liberia Revenue Authority (L.R.A.), Richard Karywa apprehended an illicit consighment of drugs at his post of assignment and refused a bribe of over US$100,000 during the Presidency of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, he was honored in Liberia and promoted to a higher rank with an enhancement in his operational readiness. We call on the Liberian Government to do the same with Col. Abdullah and team as these guys are at a huge risk as they keep hopping into public transport to and from work daily.

The war on drugs is a brutal one and every national asset must be protected jealously.