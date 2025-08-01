Liberia: Rising From Grievance to Governance - Rev. Alexander B. Collins' Call to the Liberian Diaspora

Chilling at my place in James Town, Plymouth, with a cold "Jugo de Mango-Mango Juice," I reflected on Pastor Alexander B. Collins's powerful Independence Day speech.

His words struck a chord with every thoughtful Liberian, reminding me how rich and inspiring actual intellectual conversation can be.

"A strong intellectual and engaging education is essential for economic growth, social progress, equality, and innovation and technology advancement in the 21st century and beyond, benefiting individuals and society."

On Independence Day, the air thickened with nostalgia, reverence, and hope as Rev. Alexander B. Collins addressed the Liberian diaspora in Minnesota.

As the Chair of the Liberian Ministers Association of Minnesota, Rev. Collins spoke from the heart, echoing the sentiments of a community that has endured immense challenges and celebrations.

His stirring address, "A Nation Preserved by Grace," with the sub-theme "Diaspora Rising," was both a challenge and a vision for Liberians, particularly those living abroad.

He was not merely recounting their struggles but urging them to pivot from spectators to engaged citizens ready to shape their country's future.

Rev. Collins emphasized a fundamental transition that needs to occur in the Liberian diaspora: the shift from grievance to governance.

The history of Liberia, steeped in the rich experiences of its people, is marked by pain and trauma, the repercussions of a civil war that left scars on the nation and its people.

The trauma can not be ignored, and it must be acknowledged.

However, Rev. Collins urges that we harness that trauma and transform it into a force for good.

This transformation is pivotal as it allows the diaspora to reclaim their narrative as victims of circumstance and as active participants in the nation's restoration and development.

In dwelling on Liberia's painful history, Rev. Collins does not seek to evoke pity; instead, he stirs up a collective resolve among Liberians to contribute meaningfully to their homeland even from afar.

Many in the diaspora have been touched by the dictates of displacement, having left their country due to conflict, economic instability, or political uncertainty.

Yet, amidst this suffering, the resilience of the Liberian spirit shines through.

Rev. Collins speaks directly to this resilience, calling on his audience not to wallow in despair but to rise from it.

He asserts that being a citizen entails more than sentiment; it requires action and commitment.

Rev. Collins firmly believes that the Liberian diaspora holds the potential to be a significant force for change in Liberia.

Economic contributions through remittances are substantial, but Collins envisions a more involved role beyond financial support.

His call to action implores Liberians abroad to integrate their skills, knowledge, and experiences gained in the United States and elsewhere into the rebuilding and governance of Liberia.

By participating actively in civic life, they can contribute to sustainable development, educational reform, and healthcare advancements, directly impacting the lives of those still in Liberia.

Rev. Collins's message is based on the belief that change requires full participation.

The diaspora must not only engage with their home community in practical ways, such as through skills transfer or mentorship programs, but also actively participate in advocacy for policy changes.

With their global perspective, the diaspora can hold the Liberian government accountable and push for reforms to ensure transparent governance and improve living conditions for all.

Whether through lobbying for beneficial policies, supporting democratic processes, or contributing to civic education initiatives, the diaspora's insights and resources can spark systemic changes in Liberia.

By sharing his vision for a renewed Liberia, Rev. Collins injects hope into the discourse about the nation's future.

His words resonate with the understanding that hope is not passive but a call for action.

He implores Liberians to remember their roots and invest in their country's future.

This investment happens at multiple levels individually, within communities, and collectively as a diaspora.

Moreover, the address emphasizes moral clarity in leadership.

Collins encourages the diaspora to rise as leaders, connecting moral integrity with civic responsibility.

He invokes a renewed ethical commitment to engaging with their homeland rooted in justice, equity, and inclusion principles.

He postulates that as sons and daughters of Liberia, they must advocate for the voiceless, champion the marginalized, and ensure that Liberia's story is one of triumph rather than defeat.

Rev. Collins' themes of transformation and leadership are particularly relevant in a world grappling with complex challenges.

The call for the diaspora to rise could not be more urgent, especially in light of global issues such as climate change, inequality, and social unrest, which profoundly affect countries like Liberia.

The same spirit of resilience enabled Liberians to survive the darkest hours of their history can now empower them to tackle contemporary global challenges with innovative solutions.

Education is also highlighted as a pillar for empowerment.

As Rev. Collins articulates, the diaspora must invest in the next generation's education.

Liberians abroad can support initiatives that improve school standards, develop curricula that reflect the country's rich cultural heritage, and foster educational programs that inspire critical thinking and innovation.

By investing in Liberians' education, the diaspora can help cultivate a new generation of thinkers, leaders, and visionaries dedicated to uplifting their communities and shaping Liberia's future.

Rev. Collins leaves us with a call not just to remember Liberia with a sense of nostalgia but to actively engage in its narrative, a narrative still being written.

By shifting from spectators to participants, Liberians can channel their collective wisdom and resources toward creating a robust framework for governance that addresses their nation's pressing challenges.

The urgency of the moment is apparent. The time for passive complaint has long since passed; the moment for purposeful contribution is here.

Rev. Collins's charge is a powerful reminder that history does not merely happen to us; we are active agents in shaping it.

The stories of triumph that emerged from Liberia's struggles are testaments to the strength and fortitude of its people.

The diaspora's role is a crucial component of this story, which is still unfolding and waiting for the contributions of those committed to building a brighter future.

Rev. Alexander B. Collins' Independence Day address serves as a clarion call for all Liberians, especially those in the diaspora, to consciously choose to rise as engaged citizens and advocates for change.

His compelling vision for moving beyond grief to governance invites us to contribute to a narrative of hope and resilience.

Now, more than ever, the Liberian diaspora must heed this call, transforming shared trauma into a shared triumph, stepping up with purposeful action to forge a future for themselves and the generations that will follow.

Whether through direct engagement, educational initiatives, or policy advocacy, the Liberian diaspora has the potential to emerge as a powerful catalyst for change, breathing new life into their beloved nation.

Their journey must begin now. They are united by the goal of shaping a brighter, more just, and more prosperous future for all Liberians.