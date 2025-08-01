Liberia: G-2 Pharmacy Rejects Lmhra Board's Suspension of Import License - Lmhra Clarifies Counterfeit Drug Claims

Monrovia — The G-2 Pharmacy has objected to the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Board purported resolution and indefinite suspension making rounds in the local dailies

In a communication to the Chairman Dr. David Sumo, G-2 Pharmacy through her legal representatives said, the resolution is both legally and procedurally inconsistent with the official Investigative Findings and Ruling dated 16th May 2025, issued by the LMHRA Hearing Board.

"That ruling concluded with the imposition of a monetary fine, which G2 Pharmacy paid in full, thus resolving the matter as per LMHRA's own due process. The subsequent issuance of a resolution imposing additional sanctions, without further investigation or hearing, constitutes administrative overreach and violates principles of fairness and finality." The communication added.

G-2 avers that, LMHRA Act, Part IV, Section 2.1 and 5, paragraph 3(c) grants authority to issue or suspend license expressly in the Managing Director of LMHRA.

Adding that how come the Board Chair and some members of the Board suspended G2 Pharmacy's license? "Is it procedural? We answer an emphatic no and maintain that you acted without any authority pursuant to the LMHRA Act quoted supra."

The communication noted that the resolution alleges G2 Pharmacy imported "Bupivacaine 0.5%" with non-English labeling, and claims without citing any factual or scientific basis that this mislabeling caused a fatality. This assertion is not supported by identification of the alleged fatality; any medical or forensic evidence of causation; documentation linking the product to a specific incident and autopsy or toxicology test conducted.

"Such vague and unsubstantiated accusations risk damaging the reputation and standing of G2 Pharmacy and undermine the credibility of LMHRA as a regulatory authority tasked with applying evidence-based oversight. Regulatory actions must be founded on demonstrable facts and follow prescribed legal procedures not on speculation or media broadcasts."

G-2 in the communication demand the following immediate actions, withdrawal of the purported resolution in the absence of documented, scientific, and legally vetted evidence, Public clarification by LMHRA to rectify reputational harm caused by the resolution's dissemination in social and professional forums.

Interestingly, as oppose to the information circulating about G-2 Pharmacy medicine is responsible for the death of Isaiah Williams. On January 17, 2025, The Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) concluded an extensive investigation into the untimely death of Isaiah Williams, determining that Catholic Hospital bears significant responsibility due to clinical negligence and procedural failures by attending medical personnel.

Following thorough review, the LMDC identified multiple lapses in patient care. As a result, disciplinary measures was handed down to a number of hospital staff including doctors and nurses ranging from temporary suspensions to permanent license revocations.

Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Board to suspend G-2 Pharmacy's license holds no legal merit. Under existing law, the Board does not possess the authority to suspend pharmacy licenses.

Additionally, it was revealed that the suspension letter circulating does not have the letter head of LMHRA and only six signatures out of eleven designated board members, rendering the action procedurally invalid.

LMHRA Clarifies Counterfeit Drug Allegations Following Teen's Death

Meanwhile, the statement comes as the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) has issued a clarification regarding reports of alleged counterfeit medication.

"While it is not standard practice of the LMHRA to litigate sensitive health issues in the media, it is expedient in this instance to lend some clarity on this matter," the agency said in a statement.

According to the LMHRA, following the death of a 16-year-old boy at the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital in January 2025 and the subsequent release of an investigative report by the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC), it launched an independent investigation into the medical products used during the procedure. The aim was to determine the cause of the Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR), assess the regulatory status of the drugs involved, and recommend preventive measures.

The LMHRA's findings revealed that the patient had been administered six medications, including an anesthesia drug--Bupivacaine Spinal Injection (Tradename: Marcaine®️ Spinal Heavy 0.5%). The agency noted that while ADRs are not uncommon in medical practice, attributing the reaction to a specific drug is inconclusive, particularly when multiple medications are administered.

Importantly, all medications administered during the procedure were found to meet LMHRA's basic regulatory requirements--except for the Bupivacaine Spinal Injection.

The agency said the violation related to labeling, which was done in a foreign language, contravening Chapter 2, Section 1, Number 3 of LMHRA's regulations on labeling. The regulation states: "All information contained on the label of medicines and health products must be in English."

According to the LMHRA, G2 Pharmacy applied in 2022 to register the Bupivacaine Spinal Injection. Following a successful dossier review, the drug was registered for a three-year period, and G2 Pharmacy has been importing it into the country since.

The Board of Directors of LMHRA, Dr. David Sumo, when contacted said the Board is reviewing the G2-Pharmacy communications and release, and will respond at an appropriate time.