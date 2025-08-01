Liberia: U.S.-Based Liberian Cleric Honors Nation's Heritage, Urges Rethink of Symbols and History At 178th Independence Day

A Liberian — born minister based in Minnesota, the United States, Rev. Alexander B. Collins, has honored Liberia as a nation forged by divine providence and preserved by grace with greatness in its DNA.

Rev. Collins expressed the belief that Liberia's great future is hindered by its founding foundation and is calling for Liberia to critically reevaluate its national symbols and historical narratives during celebrations marking the country's 178th Independence Day and the 50th Anniversary of the Organization of Liberians in Minnesota (OLM), United States of America.

Speaking on Saturday, July 26, 2025 as the orator of the Independence Day Celebrations in Minnesota, Rev. Collins emphasized the need for reforms that recognize and honor Indigenous contributions, which he argued have long been overshadowed by settler history.

In his address with the title: "A Nation Preserved by Grace," was delivered under the sub-theme: "Diaspora Rising: For the Liberia We Love, for the Transformational Legacy We Need."

Rev. Collins suggested revision of Liberia's current symbols, including the flag and national anthem, asserting they reflect a settler-centric narrative. "We fly a flag that tells of arrival, but not of welcome," he stated. "We sing of liberty, but not of those who bled before its promise was penned."

He proposed establishing a National Unity Commission tasked with reviewing and revising national symbols and holidays to better reflect Indigenous history, including figures such as King Zolu Duma.

Beginning his speech with reflections rooted in faith, Rev. Collins attributed his calm demeanor to divine grace. "If I appear calm and composed," he quipped, "please don't be fooled. It's not me. It's grace--protecting its own reputation."

Reframing Liberia's Historical Narrative

Rev. Collins called for a nuanced reinterpretation of Liberia's history through three perspectives, including the Nationalist Strain, highlighting Indigenous resistance and cultural preservation; the Colonialist Strain, shaped by freed Black settlers from America; and the Pragmatic Strain, representing contemporary reformers and bridge-builders.

"Nationhood is not only declared--it is defended by those who have always belonged," he emphasized, pointing out the often-overlooked Indigenous contributions that form the foundation of Liberia's identity.

Drawing inspiration from ancient Greek political thought, Rev. Collins challenged the Liberian diaspora to reflect on their civic roles.

He categorized community members into three groups; idiots, tribesmen, and citizens, stating, "While idiots disengage from public affairs, tribesmen prioritize loyalty to their group over the nation, and citizens serve the common good."

"A person who is considered an idiot can become a citizen through education, and a tribesman can become a citizen through exposure," he said.

He called for the collaboration of those who fit the citizens' category within the diaspora to foster active civic engagement and to strengthen development at home.

Strengthening the Diaspora and Political Representation

Rev. Collins praised the evolution of the Organization of Liberians in Minnesota from a student-led group to a civic institution involved in workforce training, youth programs, and elder care. "From community hall, to prayer hall, to City Hall--and yes, one day to the State Capitol--let our voices be heard," he urged, advocating for collective empowerment beyond individual success.

He also emphasized the importance of increased political representation for Liberians in Minnesota, citing the biblical story of Nehemiah as an example of leadership through civic engagement. "We cannot expect our children to inherit a stronger Liberia or diaspora community if we are absent from the rooms where decisions are made," he stressed.

Rev. Collins strongly encouraged Liberians in Minnesota to stop entertaining meetings with corrupt Liberian officials visiting the U.S., especially those whose names are in audit reports and have been found guilty by the courts. He stated, "My time is for those who want to build Liberia, not those committed to stealing."

Call to Action

Rev. Collins, at the same time, pledged $1,000 toward organizing a 2026 All-Liberians-in-Minnesota Conference aimed at fostering collaboration across ethnic, religious, generational, and political lines. "Ownership begins with investment," he declared, inviting others to support the initiative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Continuing, Rev. Collins urged, "To the Minnesota Liberian community, to our brothers and sisters at home, and to Liberians the world over--we owe it to our children to pass on the torch of hope, not the burden of old grudges. What they inherit should be our dreams, not our divisions."

His words: "Though our past may carry scars, our future must carry light. We must hand down hope, not hatred--unity, not the unfinished wars of the heart; reconciliation, not resentment. For to heal a nation, the people themselves must first be healed--restored in spirit, reconnected in purpose, and renewed in love."

"Let us be the generation that turned the corner: from grievance to governance, from trauma to triumph," he urged. "A nation preserved by grace deserves a diaspora powered by vision and intentional collaboration for the country, Liberia we love, for the transformational legacy expected of us."