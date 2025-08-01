The High Court (Human Rights Division) in Accra has dismissed an application by suspended Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo, seeking to halt proceedings against her by the Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang Committee.

Presiding judge, Justice Kwame Amoako, ruled that the application, filed as a judicial review, was an abuse of court process.

He said the High Court lacked jurisdiction to intervene in the in-camera proceedings of the Pwamang Committee, citing the Supreme Court's interpretation of Article 146 (8) of the 1992 Constitution.

Justice Torkonoo alleged that the committee's work was fraught with procedural violations. She said the committee denied her legal representation by refusing to recognise her lawyer on the first day, claiming her absence invalidated the lawyer's participation. She added that hearings and schedules were arranged without involving her counsel.

She further argued that the committee failed to specify which allegations a prima facie case had been established for, making it difficult for her to prepare a defence.

Justice Torkonoo also objected to the decision allowing two petitioners, Daniel Ofori and Shining Stars, to avoid testifying, which denied her the opportunity for cross-examination.

She said she was subjected to personal searches and denied the presence of a family member during proceedings.

Justice Torkonoo criticised the use of the Adu Lodge facility at Castle Drive, Osu, as the venue for the hearings, describing it as a high-security zone unsuitable for such proceedings.

She said the location was intimidating and recalled its historical link to the murder of judges in 1981, one of whom, Major Sam Acquah, was her uncle and guardian.

The Chief Justice warned that the current process could set a dangerous precedent for other constitutional office holders protected under Article 146.