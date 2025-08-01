Ghana: Prisons Service Launches 'Think Prisons 360 Degrees' Initiative

The Director General of Prisons, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, has launched "Think Prisons 360 Degrees," a forward-looking initiative of the Ghana Prisons Service at the Kumasi Central Prison in the Ashanti Region after her three-day tour in the Ashanti region.

The initiative is a paradigm shift that envisions the prisons not only as a place of incarceration but also as a space of hope, healing, productivity, and national relevance.

Launching it on Saturday, Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie explained that the "Think Prisons 360 Degrees" was a comprehensive transformation anchored on 12 strategic points which would be a guiding compass for the noble service in the coming years.

She disclosed that it seeks to make the Ghana Prisons Service a household name because the mission was not just about keeping people in safe custody, but also bringing out the best in them, and in so doing, bringing out the best in Prison Officers.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie stressed that: "The core pillars of the "Think Prisons 360 Degrees" include Rebranding, Wealth Creation, Advocacy, Welfare, Agric Mechanisation, Modernisation, and Industrialisation.

As part of her facility tour of the Ashanti Region, the DG visited the Obuasi Local Prison, Ahinsan Settlement Camp Prison and the Amanfrom Camp Prison where she had first-hand information about activities, including security, agriculture, ongoing projects, conditions of service of officers and the welfare of inmates.

The Ejura Settlement Camp Prison, Manhyia Local Prison, Kumasi Female and Kumasi Central Prisons were the other facilities she toured, where the Royal Morale Squad and Espirit de Corps jama groups at Manhyia and Kumasi Central Prisons treated the entourage to a back-to-back soothing jama and morale uplifting songs.

She was welcomed to all the prison facilities with standard para-military Quarter Guards made up of both female and male contingents.

The launch was graced by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, and other high-ranking security personnel.

Officers in charge and officers drawn from the seven prison establishments, namely the Kumasi Central and Kumasi Female Prisons, Manhyia Local Prison, Obuasi Local Prison, Ahinsan Camp Prison, Amanfrom and Ejura Camp Prisons, were fully represented at the launch of the reset initiative.

As part of her itinerary, the DG paid courtesy calls on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Adansi Dompoasehene, Okofo Kwabena Bonsu, Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II, and the Adansi Ahinsanhemaa, Nana Akua Tiwaa.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie also visited the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mines, the Obuasi East Municipal Chief Executive Officer and the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura- Mr Rafiu Adam Seidu.

She was accompanied by the Director of Prisons in charge of Agric, DOP Ali Kwaku Ababio, Greater Accra Regional Commander, DDP Edward Fiifi Acquah, Ashanti Regional Commander, DDP James B. Mwinyelle and Officers in charge of the seven prison establishments in the region.