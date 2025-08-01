Ghana: Golden Arms Return After Placing 3rd in Africa Armwrestling Championship

The national Armwrestling team, the Golden Arms, returned to Accra on Tuesday following their stellar performance at the 14th Africa Armwrestling Championship held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The team once again brought pride to Ghana, clinching a third-place finish and amassing an impressive haul of 55 medals across both left and right arm events.

Fuelled by confidence and determination, the team started their campaign on a strong note, overcoming top contenders, Cameroon, Egypt, and Madagascar to claim 24 medals on day one.

Grace Minta, Mabel Yeboah, Daniel Acquah and Edward Asamoah were the top performers of the two-day event, giving their opponents back-to-back showdowns in a heated atmosphere.

The outstanding performance of the Golden Arms ignited excitement across every corner of the Mashood Abiola National Stadium, with fans erupting in continuous chants of support.

Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, commended the Golden Arms following their impressive performance at the championship.

He stressed that the pullers showcased exceptional passion throughout the competition, which was a testament to the continuous growth of the sport.

He stated that the African Armwrestling Federation's ultimate goal was to qualify for the Olympic Games, following a successful debut at the African Games last year.

The AFA President expressed heartfelt appreciation to Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister for Sports and Recreation, as well as to corporate Ghana for their respective contributions.

Mr Asibey announced that Accra will host the 2026 Africa Armwrestling Championship, which will also serve as a qualifying event for the next Africa Games.

Nigeria emerged as champions of the 2025 Africa Armwrestling Championship, while Benin broke into the top three for the first time in the competition's history.

Ghana's participation in the championship was sponsored by the Ghana Tourism Authority, National Petroleum Authority, National Lotteries, Glico Insurance, Ghana Civil Aviation, National Health Insurance Authority, Kofikrom Pharmacy, among others.

-GNA