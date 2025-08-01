Ghana: Court Dismisses Ofori-Atta's Bid to Quash Arrest Warrant

The High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra has dismissed an application filed by former Minister of Finance, Kenneth Ofori-Atta, seeking to quash a warrant issued for his arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Mr Ofori-Atta had challenged the legality of the warrant and urged the court to set aside all related actions, including an Interpol Red Notice.

However, the court on Thursday ruled that the application lacked merit and dismissed it entirely.

On February 12, 2025, the OSP declared Mr Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice after he allegedly failed to respond to invitations for questioning.

Related Articles

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, later announced that Mr Ofori-Atta would be re-listed as a wanted person and an Interpol Red Notice would be issued if he failed to appear at the OSP on June 2, 2025.

The OSP stated that it removed Mr Ofori-Atta's name from the wanted list following a formal request and an assurance from him that he would make himself available.

In his suit, the former minister argued that the OSP acted unlawfully by declaring him wanted without a court order, which he said it violated his constitutional rights to liberty, free movement, and fair administrative treatment.

He also claimed the Special Prosecutor breached professional ethics by addressing his lawyers' letters through media briefings.

Mr Ofori-Atta further sought an injunction to restrain the OSP from re-declaring him as "wanted" and a "fugitive from justice," and demanded that his image be removed from the OSP website.

According to the OSP, the former minister is under investigation for matters related to contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, aimed at enhancing revenue assurance in the petroleum and mineral resource sectors.

Additional allegations include the termination of a Distribution and Network Improvement Project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC).