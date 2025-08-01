Africa: Lesotho Gears Up for Africa Cultural and Trade Expo

LESOTHO is set to become the epicenter of African culture and commerce this September as it prepares to host the inaugural 'Africa Cultural Exchange and Trade Expo' from 3 to 7 September 2025 in Maseru.

The event, which promises to be a milestone in fostering continental unity, was officially unveiled during a recent press conference led by the Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) Head of Strategic Marketing, Phomolo Lebotsa.

Organised through a strategic partnership between M Legacy Tour and Adventure International, Heritage Inc., and LTDC, the Expo is a flagship initiative of Lesotho Tourism Month.

It aims to promote cultural exchange among African nations, foster business networking, and enhance trade collaborations across the continent.

To date, participation has been confirmed from 15 African countries, including Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Malawi, and Ethiopia, with more nations expected to join in the coming weeks.

The Expo promises to be a vibrant celebration of Africa's diverse cultural heritage. Visitors and participants will enjoy traditional dance performances, musical displays, and culinary exhibitions.

These cultural activities will be complemented by interactive sessions where practitioners from across Africa will share their heritage, fostering mutual understanding and strengthening pan-African bonds.

Addressing members of the media, partners, and stakeholders, Mr Lebotsa expressed enthusiasm about the significance of hosting such a landmark event in Lesotho.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This event marks a historic milestone for our nation as we prepare to host a continental celebration of culture, trade, and unity right here in Maseru, the heart of Lesotho," he said.

"Supporting this event aligns with LTDC's core mission to promote, preserve, and develop our traditional crafts, festivals, and heritage."

He said the event will showcase Africa's rich cultural wealth, serving as a platform for cultural practitioners to exchange ideas, showcase traditional arts, and celebrate the continent's diversity.

Beyond cultural festivities, the Expo is also a significant business platform. It will feature exhibitions by African entrepreneurs, providing opportunities for partnerships and access to new markets.

Basotho entrepreneurs will showcase their crafts to a broader continental audience, opening doors for increased trade and economic growth.

Mr Lebotsa highlighted the broader economic and social benefits of the event, including tourism development, SME empowerment, job creation, and regional integration.

"Our goal is to position Lesotho as a unique and compelling destination for both tourism and business," he said.

"This Expo supports our vision of transforming Lesotho into a hub for cultural and economic exchange on the continent."

He called upon the private sector, cultural groups, artists, and the media to actively participate and support the event.

"We invite everyone to join us in making this Expo a resounding success showcasing our pride, hospitality, and commitment to fostering stronger bonds across Africa," Mr Lebotsa urged.

Share on FacebookPost on XFollow usSave