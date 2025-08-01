Lesotho: Two Women Sentenced for Illegal Abortion

'MARETHABILE Khalema (24) of Lithabaneng Ha Keiso has been found guilty of aiding Ntebaleng Matlali (21) of Ha Molengoana to terminate a pregnancy using umbrella wires and abortion pills.

The foetus was six months and three weeks old at the time of the illegal termination.

The pair at the Maseru Magistrates' Court before Magistrate Nkhethoa Molapo, with Crown Prosecutor Matiase Chopho representing the state, where they were formally charged with abortion.

According to the charge sheet, the offence occurred around May 2025, at or near Lithabaneng Ha Keiso, in the Maseru district. Acting in concert and with a common purpose, the accused "unlawfully and intentionally used certain drugs or pills and an instrument to terminate a pregnancy without lawful excuse or permission from a professional medical doctor or officer".

Both accused appeared in person and the charges were read and explained to them in Sesotho.

Magistrate Molapo informed the accused of their legal rights, including their right to legal representation (either of their own choosing or through legal aid) and their right to apply for bail.

He also explained the seriousness of the charge and the potential sentence it carries upon conviction.

When given the opportunity to respond, both women pleaded guilty.

"I am guilty," they each declared.

Crown Prosecutor Chopho accepted their guilty pleas after which Magistrate Molapo then further explained the plea procedure to ensure both accused understood, which they confirmed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prosecutor Chopho told the court that had the accused not pleaded guilty, his first witness would have been Chief Mathealira Theko, who resides in the same village as Accused 1.

Chief Theko, according to the prosecution, had observed Accused 1's pregnancy progress early in the year until May, when she suddenly left the village but upon her return, she no longer appeared to be pregnant.

"The chief summoned her to his office, where she allegedly confessed to terminating the pregnancy in Maseru, Lithabaneng, with the assistance of Accused 2," Prosecutor Chopho said.

He also said the chief subsequently accompanied the accused to the police station.

Having considered the pleas and the Crown's submissions, Magistrate Molapo sentenced each woman to three years' imprisonment, or alternatively, to pay a fine of M8,000.

However, the sentence was wholly suspended conditionally, meaning they will avoid imprisonment provided they meet the conditions set by the court which include not repeating the same offence.

Share on FacebookPost on XFollow usSave