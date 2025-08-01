Nigeria: IPOB to International Community - Terror Tag Is Political, Not Based On Law

ENUGU — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has appealed to the international community, foreign missions, and global human rights institutions to review the 2017 proscription of the group by the Nigerian government, which it claims was not in line with due legal process and international human rights norms.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB maintained that it is a peaceful movement advocating for self-determination and argued that the label of terrorism placed on the group has no legal or factual basis.

According to IPOB, its proscription was followed by events that raised serious human rights concerns, including military operations and court rulings that the group describes as lacking transparency and fairness.

The group referenced a military operation at the home of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in September 2017 in Afaraukwu, Abia State. It claimed the incident led to the deaths of several individuals, calling for an independent investigation into the event.

It also criticized the proscription process itself, alleging that the ex parte court order obtained by the Attorney General at the time lacked procedural rigor and was not in compliance with the Terrorism Prevention Act and constitutional provisions guaranteeing fair hearing and freedom of association.

The group cited a 2023 ruling by an Enugu High Court, which it said declared the proscription unconstitutional. The matter is reportedly pending before the Supreme Court.

In its statement, IPOB urged the international community to: Review and assess the legal process that led to its proscription. Support a peaceful resolution through dialogue, in accordance with regional and international human rights instruments. Monitor judicial proceedings involving its members, including its leader, to ensure due process is observed.

"IPOB remains committed to peaceful and lawful advocacy," the statement concluded, reiterating its call for international support for what it described as a just and democratic process for self-determination.