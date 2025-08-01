Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Nasarawa Chief Judge's Aide in Lafia

Lafia — ...Police launch manhunt, rescue two after exchange with kidnappers

Mr. Enock Maku, the Senior Special Assistant on Information and Protocol to the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, has been abducted by unknown gunmen in the Agyaragu area of Lafia Local Government Area.

The incident occurred in the late hours of Wednesday, throwing the community into panic.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said security operatives responded swiftly and engaged the abductors in a confrontation that led to the rescue of two individuals. However, Maku remains in captivity.

"The command has launched a full-scale investigation and manhunt to ensure the safe return of Mr. Maku," Nansel said, adding that efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators.

The PPRO appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement, assuring that every effort is being made to secure Maku's release unharmed.

The abduction is the latest in a series of security concerns in the region, prompting fresh calls for strengthened protection of government officials and improved community vigilance.