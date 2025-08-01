Angola: AFRICOM Deputies Engage with Angolan Leaders to Strengthen Security Cooperation

Nigerien soldiers participate in special forces training by the U.S. military in Agadez (file photo).

press release



Lt. Gen. John W. Brennan, Deputy Commander for U.S. Africa Command, and Ambassador Robert Scott, AFRICOM’s Deputy to the Commander for Civil-Military Engagement, traveled to Angola, July 22-25, to meet with Angolan government and military leaders and Chargé d’Affaires Noah Zaring and his team at U.S. Embassy Angola and Sao Tome and Principe.

The visit reaffirmed AFRICOM’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Angola, a security leader in southern Africa, and came on the heels of a meeting with the Namibian Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs on July 21.

The AFRICOM leaders and Chargé d’Affaires Zaring engaged in meetings with Angola’s Secretary of State for National Defense for the Ministry of Defense José Maria de Lima; Secretary of State for External Affairs for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmerelda Mendonça; and Joint Chief of Staff for Patriotic Education General José Maria Marques.

Discussions focused on advancing shared security and economic interests, to include countering transnational threats to the U.S. Homeland and Angola, enabling partners to lead their own security initiatives with minimal U.S. involvement, and leveraging shared economic opportunities, notably the transformational Lobito Corridor initiative.

The Lobito Corridor is a large-scale infrastructure initiative, backed by the G7, that is designed to connect the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to Angola's Atlantic coast at the port of Lobito, providing inland industries like mining and agriculture with effective and timely access to global markets and furthering domestic and international investments.

The two leaders emphasized that security underpins private sector investments. Working together with African nations to develop secure, stable countries, regions and economies, allows for environments where economic opportunities and partnerships thrive.

During their visit, Scott, who has 30 years of State Department experience in Africa, and Brennan, a career special forces officer and leader, also traveled to a training base near Cabo Ledo where they met with Special Forces Brigade Commander Brigadier João Baptista Paulo and other special forces leaders and soldiers. While there, Brennan took part in a wreath laying ceremony at a memorial honoring fallen Angolan special forces members.

The two also observed U.S. and Angolan special forces involved in a live fire exercise being conducted during a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) focused on close quarters combat and small unit tactics. JCETs and large-scale AFRICOM exercises bring together partners and allies to enhance readiness and interoperability and sharpen warfighter skillsets, empowering lethal, combat ready forces to deter aggression and win on the battlefield. This is the fifth JCET conducted between U.S. and Angolan forces since 2022.

In addition to participating in AFRICOM sponsored exercises and conferences, Angola has also been accepted into the 2025 cohort of State Partnership Program (SPP) nations, a comprehensive Department of Defense program that partners allied and partner nations with a U.S. state and its National Guard forces. Through SPP, the National Guard conducts military-to-military exchanges and training in support of U.S. and partner nation defense security goals. SPP also leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader cooperation spanning military, government, economic and social spheres. An announcement of which state has been partnered with Angola is expected in the Fall