South Africa: Government Announces Measures to Assist Exporters

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has announced a set of measures in response to the tariff hike on South African exports to the United States, which comes into effect this month.

"The dtic has announced a set of measures in response to the imminent 30% tariff hike on South African exports to the United States, which comes into effect on 1 August 2025.

"These urgent interventions are part of the dtic's ongoing commitment to protecting jobs, preserving market access in the United States, and promoting export diversification to alternate markets in Africa, the EU [European Union], Asia, Latin America, and other strategic partners," Minister Parks Tau said in a statement ahead of the start of the implementation of the tariff.

In Thursday's statement, Tau said key among the interventions is the establishment of an Export Support Desk, which will serve as a direct point of contact for companies affected by the US tariff hike.

"The Desk will provide updates on developments and tailored advisory services to exporters on alternative destinations, guidance on market entry processes, insights into compliance requirements and linkages to South African Embassies and High Commissions abroad."

READ | SA reaffirms commitment to US trade deal

In July, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted the correspondence from the United States (US) President Donald Trump on the unilateral imposition of a 30% trade tariff against South Africa.

In a letter addressed to President Ramaphosa, President Trump announced that he would subject imports from South Africa to new 30% tariffs, that would take effect from 1 August 2025.

On Thursday, the dtic said the tariff hike poses a "direct threat" to the country's export capacity, particularly in strategic sectors such as automotive, agro-processing, steel and chemicals, amongst others.

"As government, we are fully committed to supporting our exporters through this challenging time. We are working with urgency and resolve to implement real and practical interventions that defend jobs and position South Africa competitively in a shifting global landscape.

"The stakes are high and we must respond decisively to ensure our export industries remain resilient, competitive, and globally integrated into diversified markets.

"Exporters are encouraged to engage directly with the Export Support Desk and also to visit the dtic website regularly for updates and support mechanisms. The dtic remains steadfast in its mission to assist local producers and safeguard South Africa's trade interests amid growing global uncertainty," the Minister explained.

The contact details of the Export Support Desk are as follows:

Exporters to the United States and Market Enquiries related to the Americas can contact:

· Ms. Nthatisi Moraloge

NMoraloge@thedtic.gov.za

(012) 394-1125

Or

· Mr. Karabo Modimokwane

KModimokwane@thedtc.gov.za

(012) 394-1164

Market Enquiries related to other markets:

In the African region exporters can contact:

· Ms. Zamaswazi Nkosi

ZPNkosi@thedtic.gov.za

(012) 394-3533

Or

· Mr. Mncedisi Madela

MMadela@thedtic.gov.za

(012) 394-5659

Or

· Ms. Sithembile Shongwe

SLShongwe@thedtic.gov.za

Or

· Ms. Sibongimpilo Mashatola

SMashatola@thedtic.gov.za

(012) 394-5507

In ASEAN and Asia, exporters can contact:

· Ms. Meresina Ranphabana

MRanphabana@thedtic.gov.za

(012) 394-5918

Or

· Ms. Mundzhedzi Mahosi

MMahosi@thedtic.gov.za

(012) 394-5645

Or

· Ms. Ledile Bambo

LBambo@thedtic.gov.za

(012) 394-1997

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Or

· Mr. Kenneth Malatsi

MMahosi@thedtic.gov.za

(012) 394-1061

In the Europe region, exporters can contact :

· Ms. Hloniphile Nkiwane

HNkiwane@thedtic.gov.za

(012) 394-3496

Or

· Mr. Seth Pule

SPule@thedtic.gov.za

(012) 394-3087

In the Middle East, exporters can contact :

· Mr. Waseem Rinquest

WRinquest@thedtic.gov.za

(012) 394-5863

Or

· Ms. Mpho Sebatana

MSebatana@thedtic.gov.za

(012) 394-3415