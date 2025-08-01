Lesotho: Man Charged With Wife's Attempted Murder

A 26-year-old Ha Leqele man, Qenehelo Letoaba, has been charged with attempted murder after severally stabbing his wife on the neck in anger.

Letsoalo, currently in custody, appeared before the Maseru Magistrate's Court, where Magistrate Lerato Ntelane and Crown Prosecutor Thabo Motlomelo formally presented the charges.

According to the charge sheet, ". . . on or about the 25th day of July 2025, at or near Ha Makhoathi in the district of Maseru, the accused did unlawfully and intentionally, with intent to commit murder, stab one Mamello Mokoma with a knife on the neck several times."

During the court proceedings, Magistrate Ntelane informed Letsoalo, who was unrepresented, that he had the right to a lawyer of his choice and could apply for bail at the High Court.

She also advised him that he was entitled to seek legal assistance from Legal Aid if he could not afford to pay a lawyer.

"This court doesn't have jurisdiction to grant bail in murder cases. Therefore, you will apply for bail before the High Court," Magistrate Ntelane said.

Letoaba was remanded in custody and ordered to reappear before the same court on 12 August 2025, pending further investigations. The matter has been set down for mention on 25 August 2025.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that Letoaba had gone to his wife's home demanding to take their four-year-old child.

He reportedly told police that he was overcome with emotion and then stabbed his wife eight times in the neck.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It has since emerged that Letoaba was previously implicated in the killing of a Chinese businessman, and also fatally stabbing a National University of Lesotho lecturer, David Makafane. However, the outcome of these cases remains unclear.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, Mojapela Setsomi appeared before the same court accused of killing Khasu Mohlaoli by repeatedly striking him on the head with a stick.

According to the charge sheet: ". . . on or about the 18th day of July 2025, at or near Ha Motenalapi, Semonkong, in the district of Maseru, the accused did unlawfully and intentionally kill one Khasu Mohlaoli by beating him with a stick several times on the head".

Setsomi also appeared before Magistrate Ntelane and Crown Prosecutor Motlomelo, who formally charged him with murder.

As in Letoaba's case, Magistrate Ntelane advised Setsomi, who also had no legal representation, that he was entitled to a lawyer of his choice or assistance from Legal Aid.

She also explained to him that bail applications in murder cases must be made before the High Court.

Setsomi was also remanded in custody and is expected to reappear before the court on 12 August 2025, pending police investigations.

Share on FacebookPost on XFollow usSave