Ghana: Mofa Cautions Against Fraudulent Agricultural Financing Schemes

1 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has cautioned the general public, particularly players in the agricultural sector, against engaging with fraudulent schemes falsely presented as an "Agriculture Small and Micro Enterprises Grant Initiative 2025."

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit and copied to The Ghanaian Times on Tuesday, the initiative was fake.

It also dispelled information circulating online, stressing that it was intended to defraud unsuspecting individuals, especially those involved in small and medium-scale agri-businesses.

The fraudulent publications urge agricultural SMEs to register with an organisation known as the Global Farmers Association (GFA), reportedly based in Nairobi, Kenya, to secure a certificate of accreditation under the so-called grant initiative.

"The website, email address and contacts provided by the publications have no connection with this Ministry," the statement clarified.

The Ministry emphasised that it has not sanctioned any such programme, adding that "It does not recognise any partnership or collaboration with the said Global Farmers Association."

"The Ministry of Food and Agriculture wishes to inform the general public that the said SMEs Grant Initiative 2025 is fake and fraudulent," the statement stressed.

It further urged farmers, agribusiness owners and all stakeholders in the agriculture value chain to exercise caution and refrain from dealing with the purported organisation or responding to its solicitations.

