Ghanaians and Nigerians alike have been advised to desist from making inflammatory comments about each other, as such statements could lead to reprisal attacks between the two countries.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said that such inflammatory comments could jeopardise the peace and security of the two countries if not well managed.

Mr Ablakwa's statement follows a statement made by a Nigerian national, who claimed to be an Igbo King in Ghana, that sparked outrage among some Ghanaians, leading to a protests last weekend and captured in a viral video that circulated on social media.

According to Mr Ablakwa, the said viral video had been condemned by Ghanaians living in Nigeria, while the gentleman who made the statement had been reprimanded.

In addition, Mr Ablakwa said that the gentleman had issued a public statement to apologise to President John Dramani Mahama, the government, and the citizenry for his conduct.

"Based on his conduct, he has demonstrated good faith that he's really, upon reflection, apologetic and will not tread that any longer," Mr Ablakwa said.

He said that Ghana was mindful of the historical and ethnic background that she shared with Nigeria and the good bilateral relationships that existed between the two countries despite the challenges that both countries had faced in the past.

"You remember the Aliens Compliance Order. We saw a number of so-called foreigners being removed from Ghana. And then you recall Ghana Must Go in 1983, where over one million Ghanaians were forced out of Nigeria," Mr Ablakwa recounted.

"Let's remember what xenophobia did in South Africa. We were the recipients, and a lot of Ghanaians and Nigerians were targeted. And this is how we stated," he said.

"A lot of Ghanaians, our consular department tells us that not less than 500,000 Ghanaians are living in Nigeria. So there is always the potential of reprisal attacks," Mr Ablakwa stated.

Mr Ablakwa, therefore, pledged the commitment of the government to ensure that both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians living in the country were protected.

He also urged foreign nationals who visited or resided in the country to be law-abiding, saying, "Once you visit Ghana, respect our laws and don't engage in criminal and divisive combat."

Mr Ablakwa commended President Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for showing maturity in managing the situation by sending a delegation to Ghana on a fact-finding mission.

The delegation from Nigeria, led by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Okujwu, the viral video was capable influencing the youth into taking actions that could jeopardise the peace and security of the two countries.

However, she said that the delegation had been assured by President Mahama and Mr Ablakwa of the protection of Nigerian nationals living in the country.

"We have a very constructive engagement with the Minister of Foreign Affairs who has assured us, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Nigeria that our nationals are able to go about their daily livelihood without fear and anxiety," Ambassador Odumegwu-Okujwu said.

She said that Nigeria viewed Ghana as a strong pivot in the co-option of its socio-economic relations and was committed to intensify that relations.