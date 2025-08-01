Ghana: Traditional Council Launches 40th Anniversary of Tutuhene's Enstoolment

The Tutu Traditional Council has officially launched activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the enstoolment of the Tutuhene and Atipimhene of Akuapem, Nana Appiah Anti IV.

The celebration, which will be held under the theme, "Building on the Past, Shaping the Future -- All Hands on Deck," is scheduled to take place from October 24 and will coincide with this year's Ohum Festival.

Speaking at the media launch of the anniversary in Tutu, Chairman of the 40th Anniversary Planning Committee and Tutu Mawerehene, Mr Akuffo Kwapong, commended Nana Appiah Anti IV for his four decades of distinguished and transformative leadership in the traditional area.

He praised the chief for his immense contributions to the development of Tutu, particularly in the areas of education, culture, and infrastructure. According to Mr Kwapong, Nana Appiah Anti IV had been instrumental in fostering unity and initiating development projects that have improved the lives of residents.

Highlighting some of the legacy projects to mark the milestone, Mr Kwapong disclosed that the Tutuhene would spearhead the expansion of the Tutu Durbar Grounds and the paving of key alleys within the township. These projects, he said, would enhance mobility, beautify the community, and serve as a lasting symbol of the chief's developmental vision.

As part of the celebrations, Nana Appiah Anti IV has also appealed for the release of land for the establishment of a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centre in the town. The facility, he said, would equip the youth with practical skills to enable them to become self-reliant and economically empowered.

"Our schools are doing well academically, but we must go beyond classroom learning. A TVET centre will train our young people in trades to make them self-reliant," Mr Kwapong stated.

The Tutuhene also expressed concern about the deteriorating nature of roads leading to and within Tutu, noting that poor road infrastructure posed a threat to economic activity, tourism, and general community safety.

He, therefore, appealed to government and relevant authorities to prioritise road rehabilitation in the area to support development efforts.

Mr Kwapong called on indigenes of Tutu, well-wishers, and development partners to contribute to the success of the celebration, noting that the anniversary would not only honour the chieftaincy institution but also present an opportunity to mobilise support for long-term development projects in the town.

The week-long festivities will include a rich lineup of activities such as grand durbars, heritage exhibitions, youth forums, and thanksgiving services, all aimed at celebrating the enduring legacy of Nana Appiah Anti IV.

He said the celebrations would reflect the unity, resilience and aspirations of the people of Tutu, while also promoting community cohesion and cultural pride.

"Let us all come together and make this celebration a memorable one -- not just to mark four decades of Nana's reign, but to chart a new course for the future of Tutu," Mr Kwapong added.

Nana Appiah Anti IV ascended to the stool in 1985 and is regarded as one of the most progressive chiefs in the Eastern Region.