The Western Regional House of Chiefs (WRHC) has lauded President John Dramani Mahama's first six months in office, describing it as a "transformative period of national restoration".

The House upheld that President Mahama's 'Reset' agenda has so far breathed fresh air into Ghana's governance atmosphere.

"We are witnesses to the fact that within six months, the people of Ghana are experiencing a sagacious differential and people-centred leadership," President of the House and the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, said.

He made this observation in Accra on Wednesday when he led the Chiefs and Queens of the region to pay a courtesy call on President Mahama at the Presidency.

The meeting was to reciprocate an earlier one, President Mahama paid to the region to thank them for supporting his candidacy in the 2024 election and his subsequent victory.

It was also to re-emphasise some key development projects the region needs to unlock its potential as the mineral basket of the country.

Leading the advocacy, Nana Kobina Nketsiah V asked that special attention be given to the petroleum development project.

"A successful completion of the petroleum hub project in the Western Region would transform this country. It is a strategic anchor initiative, a new pillar of growth in the Ghanaian economy," Nana Nketsiah submitted.

He was also keen on the development of a manganese processing plant and a lithium refinery to create jobs for the youth and propel the region's development.

On the environment, he said the House throws its support behind the government for its renewed fight against illegal mining, stating that "the rivers are ours. It's about our future. The land is ours. It's about our future".

He assured the President that "we want you to reset and rebuild the country we all want. When you march forward with the Western Region, you will march forward with Ghana."

Welcoming the chiefs, President Mahama assured of significant investment in the region.

He acknowledged the resource contribution of the region to the development of Ghana, outlining a number of infrastructure projects earmarked for the region, including markets, roads, and railways, among others.

"We'll prioritise road projects, including the dualisation of the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta-Elubo highway to enhance trade and transport," he said.

"Nananom, discovering oil and gas in the Western Region must be a blessing, not a burden. Communities like Atuabo, Half Assini and Anochi must see concrete benefits from this natural resource. My government will ensure that we invest in improving education, health care, roads, bridges and agribusiness infrastructure in the oil and gas producing enclaves."

President Mahama reiterated his government's commitment to combat the illegal mining menace head-on without fear or favour.

"We'll turn our waters blue again and return the forest and land reserves to their natural, pristine states," he stated.