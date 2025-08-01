Liberia: Judge's Bail Conditions Spark Controversy in High-Stakes Capitol Arson Case

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'A' Resident Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie is facing mounting criticism over what defense lawyers describe as "excessive" and "punitive" bail conditions imposed on defendants linked to the recent fire incident at the Capitol Building.

Defense lawyers representing Thomas Etheridge, Christian Nyanti, and Christian Koffa argue that the court's stringent bail requirements threaten to undermine judicial fairness and violate the constitutional rights of the accused.

The legal team had submitted a US$6 million bond in an effort to secure their clients' release. However, Judge Willie's ruling, which now requires four human sureties per defendant--each with verifiable proof of property ownership--has triggered strong reactions from both legal professionals and the public.

"This is an unprecedented escalation from the previously accepted requirement of two sureties," a defense lawyer stated, calling the decision unjustified, especially given the prosecution's failure to present compelling evidence linking the accused to the alleged crime.

The defendants have maintained their innocence since their arrest, denying any involvement in what some speculate was a politically motivated attack. With tensions already high due to the sensitive nature of the case, critics warn that such harsh bail terms could set a troubling precedent for politically charged prosecutions in Liberia.

Legal analysts say the judge's decision could be seen as punitive, arguing that bail conditions are meant to ensure a defendant's appearance in court--not to serve as pretrial punishment.

Calls are now growing for greater transparency from the prosecution, as the defense team continues to press for evidence disclosure ahead of the August Term of court proceedings.

Legal analysts say the outcome of this high-profile trial is poised to test not only the strength of the case against the defendants but also the Liberian judiciary's commitment to due process, especially in politically sensitive matters.