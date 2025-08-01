Liberia: Alternative National Congress Holds the Key to Unlocking Liberia's Economic Future - Dr. Mohamed a. Sheriff

Monrovia — Dr. Mohamed A. Sheriff, a trained public policy and legal expert from the United Kingdom and executive member of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), believes that his party holds the key to unlocking Liberia's economic future--if given the opportunity to lead.

According to Dr. Sheriff, if given the chance to lead, the ANC, under the leadership of Alexander B. Cummings and a new incoming executive team, has the vision and competence to drive meaningful economic reform in Liberia. He is rumored to be a major figure in the party's evolving leadership.

Dr. Sheriff brings a wealth of experience to the table, having served as a World Bank consultant on major projects including Public Sector Modernization. He was also a consultant in drafting Liberia's Domestic Violence Law, has worked with the United Nations and other international institutions, and is a former human rights advocate.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Monrovia, Dr. Sheriff sharply criticized the current administration's handling of the economy, accusing it of lacking transparency and failing to restore public trust.

"This government came to power under the mantra that the President has 40 years of experience in government. But what we're seeing is the opposite. The suffering of the Liberian people has worsened, and this is not what was promised," Dr. Sheriff asserted.

He highlighted rising prices of basic commodities, inflation, and a widening trade deficit, warning that the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and the broader economic team have failed to provide adequate regulatory oversight or relief for ordinary Liberians.

Central Bank Governor Henry Saamoi recently claimed that inflation had declined from 12.5% to 9.9%, attributing the change to road development and other government initiatives. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, in his Independence Day address, announced that he had commissioned a market survey led by Vice President Jeremiah Koon, with a report due in 45 days.

Economic Mismanagement and CPI Concerns

Dr. Sheriff, citing his public policy background, emphasized that the current administration lacks a coherent financial policy to address inflation and its impact on consumer purchasing power.

"There's something called the Consumer Price Index (CPI)--a key inflation indicator. If in July 2024 a 25kg bag of rice cost US$15, and by July 2025 it costs US$17 or more, that's inflation. The Central Bank, the Ministry of Commerce, and the national statistical agency should have alerted the President and the Legislature to trigger appropriate adjustments," he explained.

He criticized the government's inaction on wage adjustments despite rising costs of living, arguing that civil servants should receive cost-of-living allowances (COLA) as part of national budget considerations.

On Monetary Policy: Expansionary vs. Contractionary

Dr. Sheriff explained that a government's monetary policy--whether expansionary or contractionary--must be responsive to the country's economic realities. He believes the CBL's current approach is disconnected from the struggles faced by ordinary Liberians.

He also discussed economic strategies like the "trickle-down" and "trickle-up" effects. According to him, the government should consider tax relief for low-income earners and civil servants to ease the burden, especially as the exchange rate climbs above L$200 to US$1.

"This shows that the CBL Governor and the Economic Management Team were ill-prepared for leadership. They are not managing the economy effectively," he said.

ANC's Vision and Preparedness

Despite these challenges, Dr. Sheriff says the ANC is working on comprehensive fiscal and monetary policy frameworks to restore economic stability and improve the lives of Liberians.

"While we await the next election in 2029, we will continue to speak out. This government must deliver on its promises and stop playing with the livelihood of the Liberian people," he warned.

He concluded by calling on Liberians to trust the ANC as the party best positioned to bring economic renewal and prosperity:

"The ANC is ready. We have the vision, the policies, and the team to lead Liberia into a better future."