Liberia: VP Koung, Sen. Kogar's Snub of Mdr Candidate in Nimba By-Election Sparks Outrage, Accused of Abandoning PYJ's Party

Buuyao — Vice President Jeremiah Koung and Senator Samuel G. Kogar have come under fire for distancing themselves from the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR)'s candidate in the upcoming by-election in Nimba County's District #5, sparking accusations of betrayal and abandonment of the party founded by the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson.

Both Koung and Kogar, prominent figures within the MDR and close allies of the late PYJ, have chosen to remain neutral in the race, refusing to back any of the ten candidates vying to fill the vacant seat. This decision has sparked outrage among party faithful and supporters, who accuse the two leaders of turning their backs on the party at a critical moment.

At Senator Johnson's funeral early this year, both men vowed to uphold his legacy by supporting the MDR, his family, and the people of Nimba County, where he served for over 18 years. However, their current stance has left many questioning the sincerity of those commitments.

Kogar Explains His Decision

Senator Kogar took to Facebook to explain his position: "As a leader, it is always important to inform your citizens of your decisions, whether good or bad. We consulted with the people of District #5, and an aspirant emerged to contest on the MDR ticket. The party hierarchy was informed and accepted the decision," he said.

"However, while we were attending the UNICCO convention in the United States, the party executives called an emergency meeting and announced a primary--contrary to our previous agreement. Upon our return, we informed the citizens of this new development. They advised us to remain neutral to avoid contradiction.

"If we support the individual we originally recommended, it would go against the party's new decision. But if we back the party's candidate, it would contradict our earlier position. Therefore, we are encouraging the electorate to vote their conscience and elect someone who will serve their best interest."

Koung Remains Silent

Vice President Koung has yet to publicly comment on his decision. When contacted by FrontPage Africa, Prince Gbieu, his Chief of Staff said the Vice President's office would respond at a later date. Koung, once the MDR's political leader, has increasingly distanced himself from the party since being named running mate to Joseph Nyuma Boakai during the 2023 presidential election.

Critics point out that Koung openly declared he was no longer a member of MDR after taking office, citing the Unity Party's constitution, which states that any elected official on the party's ticket automatically becomes a member. While Koung has remained quiet about MDR affairs, and his status within the MDR remians unclear, he hugely supported Nyan Twayen and Kogar's senatorial bids.

Political observers say Koung is likely avoiding taking sides in the district to preserve political alliances for a possible presidential bid in 2029. President Boakai has stated he will serve only one term, fueling speculation that he may endorse Koung as his successor. In such a scenario, Koung would need widespread support in Nimba--something he may jeopardize by backing one candidate over another in the current race.

Critics Slam "Betrayal" of MDR

Critics argue that both Koung and Kogar are abandoning the very party that lifted them to political prominence. They say Kogar's justification lacks merit, as the MDR constitution requires the holding of primaries to select candidates, not unilateral decisions by individuals.

"Kogar's actions amount to stabbing the party in the back," one MDR stalwart said. "He was elected to the Senate on the MDR ticket after PYJ's death, and now he turns his back on the party when it needs him most."

Disappointment from MDR Candidate

MDR representative candidate Kortor Sehwongbay Kwagrue, who has supported both Koung and Kogar in the past, expressed disappointment over their decision not to back his campaign.

According to inside sources, Kwagrue "feel like they've left him hanging in the middle of the water."

Kwagrue's remarks reflect growing frustration among party loyalists and constituents who believe the lack of endorsement could hurt MDR's performance in the August 12 by-election.

A Test for MDR's Future

With ten candidates including frontrunners Bories B. Barlea, Augustus K. Menkoah, and Kwagrue, competing for the vacant seat left by Kogar, the election is shaping up to be a major test for MDR's influence in District #5.