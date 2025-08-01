Ghana: DPG Launches Community Tree Planting Project

The Department of Parks and Gardens (DPG) on Wednesday launched a community tree planting project aimed at promoting environmental sustainability in Senior High Schools across the Greater Accra Region.

The initiative kicked off with a pilot exercise at Kpone Community Senior High School (KCSHS), where 150 trees were planted.

The project, undertaken in collaboration with environmental partners Aye Green Initiative and Jos Gardens, formed part of a broader target to plant 2,000 trees in six selected schools between July and December.

The target followed a visibility study conducted by the DPG to identify suitable locations and ensure effective implementation.

Related Articles

Speaking at the launch, Bernice Kanyoke, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the DPG, stated that the tree planting exercise goes beyond simply putting seedlings into the ground, stressing the crucial role trees play in climate regulation, air purification, biodiversity preservation, soil conservation, and overall ecological balance.

"This is not just about planting and watering trees," MsKanyoke stated. "It is about ensuring a sustainable future through climate adaptation, ecological education, and community ownership. Trees are central to our survival, and this initiative reflects that."

Dubbed "Tree for Life," the campaign is part of a national effort to integrate climate change solutions and promote nature-based strategies to beautify and secure school environments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The project aimed to increase green cover in schools and surrounding communities, protect school lands using tree-based fencing, and instill environmental consciousness among students and staff.

Additional goals of the initiative included integrating tree ecology and climate science into the practical curriculum, encouraging cooperation between local authorities, non-governmental organisations, and educational institutions, and improving nutritional outcomes by providing fruit-bearing trees for schoolchildren for dietary balance.

To ensure the long-term survival of the planted trees, Green Clubs and Agricultural Science departments within the participating schools have been tasked with maintaining and nurturing the trees as part of their academic and extracurricular activities.

The Headteacher of Kpone Community Senior High School, Mr EboQuansahAduonum, expressed gratitude for the initiative. He highlighted its educational benefits, particularly in providing hands-on learning opportunities for Agricultural Science students.

"This project is a practical complement to the theory taught in classrooms. It gives our students, and others in the area, a real-life context to apply what they learn and understand the value of environmental stewardship," he said.

Also speaking at the event, FaustinaAkosuaAmuzu, a representative from Aye Green Initiative, stressed the importance of involving young people in environmental sustainability efforts.

"Students are the future change-makers when it comes to sustainability. That is why we are proud to be part of this initiative-- because it empowers them to take responsibility for their environment while building skills that will serve them for life," she remarked.