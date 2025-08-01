Ghana: DPG Launches Community Tree Planting Project

1 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ken Afedzi

The Department of Parks and Gardens (DPG) on Wednesday launched a community tree planting project aimed at promoting environmental sustainability in Senior High Schools across the Greater Accra Region.

The initiative kicked off with a pilot exercise at Kpone Community Senior High School (KCSHS), where 150 trees were planted.

The project, undertaken in collaboration with environmental partners Aye Green Initiative and Jos Gardens, formed part of a broader target to plant 2,000 trees in six selected schools between July and December.

The target followed a visibility study conducted by the DPG to identify suitable locations and ensure effective implementation.

Related Articles

Speaking at the launch, Bernice Kanyoke, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the DPG, stated that the tree planting exercise goes beyond simply putting seedlings into the ground, stressing the crucial role trees play in climate regulation, air purification, biodiversity preservation, soil conservation, and overall ecological balance.

"This is not just about planting and watering trees," MsKanyoke stated. "It is about ensuring a sustainable future through climate adaptation, ecological education, and community ownership. Trees are central to our survival, and this initiative reflects that."

Dubbed "Tree for Life," the campaign is part of a national effort to integrate climate change solutions and promote nature-based strategies to beautify and secure school environments.

The project aimed to increase green cover in schools and surrounding communities, protect school lands using tree-based fencing, and instill environmental consciousness among students and staff.

Additional goals of the initiative included integrating tree ecology and climate science into the practical curriculum, encouraging cooperation between local authorities, non-governmental organisations, and educational institutions, and improving nutritional outcomes by providing fruit-bearing trees for schoolchildren for dietary balance.

To ensure the long-term survival of the planted trees, Green Clubs and Agricultural Science departments within the participating schools have been tasked with maintaining and nurturing the trees as part of their academic and extracurricular activities.

The Headteacher of Kpone Community Senior High School, Mr EboQuansahAduonum, expressed gratitude for the initiative. He highlighted its educational benefits, particularly in providing hands-on learning opportunities for Agricultural Science students.

"This project is a practical complement to the theory taught in classrooms. It gives our students, and others in the area, a real-life context to apply what they learn and understand the value of environmental stewardship," he said.

Also speaking at the event, FaustinaAkosuaAmuzu, a representative from Aye Green Initiative, stressed the importance of involving young people in environmental sustainability efforts.

"Students are the future change-makers when it comes to sustainability. That is why we are proud to be part of this initiative-- because it empowers them to take responsibility for their environment while building skills that will serve them for life," she remarked.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.