Ghana: Agriculture Minister Decries Shortage of Extension Officer

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, has expressed concern over the severe shortage of agricultural extension officers in the country.

A challenge he described as a major obstacle to achieving national food security and improving productivity among smallholder farmers.

Speaking at the presentation of 150 motorbikes to agricultural extension officers in Accra, Mr Opoku stated that the current farmer-to-extension officer ratio in the country stands at one officer to approximately 1,500 farmers, far exceeding the internationally accepted standard of one officer to 500 farmers.

"This situation is simply unsustainable, no individual can be effective under such conditions. Without adequate extension services, even the best agricultural policies and research breakthroughs will not reach our farmers," he lamented.

He stressed that agricultural extension officers served as vital intermediaries between research institutions and farmers, disseminating essential knowledge on improved seeds, pest control, soil health, and post-harvest handling.

However, he underlined that the lack of adequate human resources and mobility has hindered the delivery of these critical services, thereby limiting the potential of the country's agriculture sector.

Furthermore, Mr Opoku explained that the Ministry, as part of measures to address this gap, was recruiting additional Feed Ghana Coordinators who would be stationed in districts across the country to support extension officers. These new officers, he emphasised, would work under the supervision of district directors to improve farmer engagement, education, and the uptake of innovative farming techniques.

To enhance the mobility of officers to remote areas, the Minister presented 150 motorbikes to be distributed to extension staff and the incoming Feed Ghana Coordinators. Out of the 150 motorbikes, 30 have been specially modified with gender-friendly features to support female extension officers.

"These motorbikes will help our officers move from farm to farm, ensuring that no farmer is left behind. They are a critical resource that will enable officers to reach remote and hard-to-access farming communities across the country," he explained.

Mr Opoku urged the officers to make good use of the motorbikes, adding that they were procured using public resources, including loans secured in the name of the Ghanaian people.

"Let us use these bikes effectively so that Ghanaians will see the impact of our work and the value of the investments made in this sector," he advised.

Moreover, the Minister disclosed that the Ministry had registered a total of 42,822 farmer cooperatives nationwide within a very short period and hoped to register more.

These cooperatives, he explained, would enable the government to better coordinate extension services by grouping farmers according to crop type and location.

He, therefore, called on all extension officers and stakeholders to rededicate themselves to the task ahead, as the country seeks to build a resilient agricultural sector capable of supporting local industries and contributing to the proposed 24-hour economy agenda.