Ghana: GFA, Adesa Productions Sign Deal to Revolutionise Gpl

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a strategic partnership with Adesa Productions Limited (APL) for the full-scale production, management and broadcast of the Premier League, effective from the 2025/2026 season.

The official launch, held yesterday, brought together an array of high-profile dignitaries and stakeholders from across government, corporate and sports administration.

Among them were the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah; Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Iddie Adams; Majority Leader of Parliament, Mr Mahama Ayariga; President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku; and his vice, Mark Addo.

The partnership with APL was to make the league a modern, commercially viable and globally competitive sports product. Under this new framework, APL will spearhead the production, branding, marketing and broadcasting of the league, ensuring world-class content delivery across multiple platforms.

Related Articles

President Simeon-Okraku, in his keynote address, outlined the strategic vision underpinning the initiative.

This new structure will be anchored in sustainability, innovation, and partnerships, focusing on robust commercialisation, high-quality content production, and a dynamic blend of corporate and public sector collaboration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the GFA, through the newly established Ghana Premiership Football Company Limited, will operate as the vehicle for the transformation, helping reduce the overhead burden on clubs while improving their economic outlook.

As part of the immediate measures to bolster club performance and preparedness for the upcoming season, Mr Simeon-Okraku announced a significant financial commitment of GH¢ 1 million to each of the 18 Premier League clubs, to be disbursed before the end of September.

"A portion of the funds will be allocated toward stadium infrastructure upgrades, including the renovation of players' boxes, modernisation of health facilities and the technological enablement of venues to support live broadcasting.

He also indicated that the FA will introduce, for the first time in its history, a merit-based prize structure that rewards every club based on their final league position.

The initiative aims to instil fairness and meritocracy, ensuring that every match counts and every club, regardless of position, feels valued and motivated.

In a stirring call to reimagine the possibilities of domestic football, President Simeon-Okraku expressed the Football Association's ambition to make the Ghana Premier League a destination in its own right.

The GFA-APL partnership is expected to drive comprehensive brand enhancement, stronger corporate sponsorship and a renewed sense of national pride in domestic football.

Moreover, it also promises support for other products of the FA and the various national teams, tied to broader developmental goals for the sport in Ghana.