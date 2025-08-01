Ghana: 'We Are Going to Start Serious Demolition Exercise in Selected Communities At Tema On Monday' - Greater Accra Regional Minister

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Obenewaa Ocloo, has announced that a major demolition exercise will begin in selected communities at Tema on Monday, August 4, 2025.

The affected areas include Community 5, 6, 10, 11, and 12.

Speaking during an inspection tour, the minister expressed deep concern about the frequent flooding in Accra.

She blamed the problem on the actions of some residents who have put up buildings on waterways, blocking the natural flow of rainwater.

She explained that many of these illegal structures had been built near lagoons and gutters that were meant to carry water during heavy rains.

According to her, when these water bodies are blocked, there is nowhere for the water to go, which leads to unnecessary flooding in the city.

"We are not going to tolerate this anymore. I am very firm and focused on this demolition exercise. Nothing will stop us from doing the right thing," she said.

Hon. Ocloo advised property owners whose buildings are in the way of the planned demolitions to remove any valuable items before the operation begins.

She warned that the exercise will go on as planned and urged residents to take the notice seriously.

She added that the demolition will help restore the natural drainage system and prevent future disasters.

"We cannot allow people to block the lagoon and flood the whole community. Wrong is wrong, and we will not allow this to continue," she stressed.

By: Jacob Aggrey