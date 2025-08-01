Ghana: Zanzibar Explores Zoomlion's Model for Sustainable Waste Management

A high-powered delegation from Zanzibar led by the Director of Planning, Policy and Research at the Office of the President of Zanzibar, Mr Abdullah Mgongo, and the Municipal Director of West B Municipal Council, Ms Sabra I. Machano, have paid a working visit to Jospong Group's facilities in Ghana, specifically Zoomlion Ghana Limited, to tap into the company's expertise in sustainable waste management solutions.

The delegation toured Zoomlion's advanced waste management infrastructure--ranging from waste sorting and composting facilities to integrated recycling plants and landfill systems.

Jospong Group of Companies, led by its flagship subsidiary, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has established itself as a benchmark for waste management in Africa.

The visit is part of Zanzibar's efforts to adopt tested, scalable models to address its growing urban waste challenge, and the Jospong model, developed in Ghana, stood out.

"We are deeply impressed by the systems we've seen here--from community-level waste collection to high-end processing facilities. It is clear that Jospong's impact goes beyond sanitation; it drives job creation, environmental sustainability, and economic transformation," said Mr Mgongo.

He added that, "What Jospong has achieved in Ghana is remarkable. We see a clear opportunity for partnership, especially as Zanzibar pushes forward with reforms in our municipal waste management strategies."

As part of the visit, the Zanzibar delegation paid a courtesy call on Ghana's Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, who welcomed the team on behalf of the President and people of Ghana.

The Minister commended the Jospong Group for its leadership in sanitation and its role in positioning Ghana as a hub for sustainable waste management on the continent.

He assured the delegation of Ghana's readiness to support stronger intra-African collaboration in sanitation and environmental governance.

The Director of International Business at the Jospong Group, Dr Alexander Kumi-Larbi Jnr., reiterated the Group's broader vision of replicating its Ghanaian success in countries across the continent--including Zanzibar--as part of its Africa Expansion Strategy.

"Our model is proven. Over the past decade, we have developed a complete waste management ecosystem in Ghana that is now being studied and adopted by other African governments," Dr Kumi-Larbi Jnr., stated.

"Through strategic partnerships, technology transfer, and local capacity building, we are ready to support countries like Zanzibar to build resilient, modern, and environmentally responsible waste systems."

This engagement aligns with Jospong's Pan-African vision to champion sustainable urban development while creating thousands of green jobs. The Group's expansion strategy includes technical cooperation, public-private partnerships, and the development of localised infrastructure solutions tailored to each country's needs.

The Zanzibar visit marks yet another milestone in Jospong's growing influence on the continent and further cements its reputation as a reliable and visionary partner in Africa's green transformation journey.