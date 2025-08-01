Nigeria: Dangote Donates Classrooms to Benue Community

1 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah

The Dangote Coal Mines Limited has commissioned and handed over two blocks of fully furnished classrooms to Odoba-Otukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The project, comprising a block of three classrooms each at Odoba-Ogaje and Odoba-Ogicho, delivers six fully equipped learning spaces with desks and benches, each designed to accommodate 36 pupils.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, Special Duties, Nuhu Noel Elujah, said the project was part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at improving education in host communities.

He also revealed that the company had awarded scholarships to 40 indigent students of the community currently enrolled in tertiary institutions between 2020 and 2025, indicating its investment in human capital development.

Elujah appealed to residents to safeguard the infrastructure and embrace dialogue over protests when expressing grievances, in line with the Community Development Agreement.

Representing the Ogbadibo Local Government Chairman, Education Secretary, Anebi Michael, commended the company for the timely intervention, describing the gesture as a relief amid widespread infrastructural decay in many of the area's schools.

He urged parents to ensure the proper use and maintenance of the classrooms and assured that more teachers would be deployed once the ongoing SUBEB recruitment exercise is concluded.

On behalf of the community, Clan Heads, Chief Patrick Ochekwu and Chief Ali Adukwu expressed appreciation to Dangote management, pledging peaceful cooperation and assuring that future community engagements would be constructive.

The handover documents were thereafter signed, and the classroom keys were formally presented to the community's traditional leadership.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.