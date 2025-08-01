Nigeria: Law School Students Kidnapped in Benue Regain Freedom

1 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Six of the Nigerian Law School students who were abducted while travelling from Anambra State to Adamawa have regained freedom.

The Benue Police Command confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday.

The Command's Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, said the six law students were heading for the Yola Campus of the Nigerian Law School when they ran into the kidnappers along the Benue-Taraba boundary.

"Please be informed that the police have successfully rescued six law students of the Yola campus, who were abducted on July 26, 2025, while traveling from Anambra State to Adamawa State, have been safely released and united with their families this morning, August 1, 2025," the statement read.

The kidnappers had initially demanded N120 ransom, vowing to kill the captives if their demands were not met.

The high level of insecurity in Benue has been a source of concern,

Last year, 20 medical students en route to University of Jos in Plateau State, were kidnapped along Otukpo-Otukpa-Enugu Road.

They regained freedom after weeks in captivity.

