Ghana: Govt Reopens Engagement With Paypal to Restore Full Access of Service to Ghanaian Users - Sam George

1 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George has disclosed that government has officially reopened discussions with PayPal to restore full access of its services to Ghanaian users

Speaking at a press briefing during Government's Accountability Series, Mr. George said the Ministry is working closely with the Bank of Ghana and other key stakeholders to meet the technical, regulatory, and financial requirements needed for PayPal to fully operate in the country.

The Government Accountability Series is a new initiative by the Ministry to update the public on key decisions, reforms, and progress being made to ensure transparency, value for money, and responsible governance in the digital and communication sectors.

Mr. George revealed that PayPal's Regional Government Relations Team had issued a compliance roadmap in June 2025, outlining the conditions Ghana must meet for whitelist reinstatement.

He said steps are already being taken to meet these conditions.

"This is a strategic priority," he noted, adding that restoring PayPal access would remove barriers for freelancers, small businesses, and the creative sector, enabling them to fully participate in the global digital economy.

He emphasized that while the government is committed to expanding digital access, PayPal must comply with local laws to ensure a safe, inclusive, and regulated financial ecosystem.

